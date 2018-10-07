Conor McGregor Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Conor McGregor ranks as one of the most popular and successful fighters in MMA and his profile has elevated to the point of arguably being the face of the sport. His upcoming title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov has become the most-talked-about fight in years.

McGregor has said he stands to make a “solid eight figures” for his fight with Nurmagomedov. In addition to the more than $10 million he stands to pocket, the Irishman is hoping to walk away from the fight having regained the UFC Lightweight Championship. McGregor captured the belt in November 2016 with a knockout victory over then-champion Eddie Alvarez. He was subsequently stripped of the title after failing to defend it, but remains the linear champion.

Conor McGregor Net Worth: $99 Million

Conor McGregor has a net worth of $99 million as estimated by Forbes. He earns money in the Octagon for UFC fights and through various endorsement deals.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s Set to Make More Than $10 Million for His Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Based on McGregor’s comments to the media, he is set to make in excess of $10 million for his fight against Nurmagomedov. According to the Sun, McGregor told popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani he stands to make a “solid eight figures” for his fight this weekend.

McGregor’s biggest payday came when he stepped out of the Octagon and into the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The deal for the Mayweather fight reportedly had an additional zero.

“The Mayweather fight was nine figures but we’re almost there, it’s a good, solid eight figures – halfway there,” McGregor told Helwani.

McGregor described the deal for the Nurmagomedov fight as “record-breaking.”

In addition to regaining his title and the obvious financial compensation, McGregor will be looking for emotional satisfaction from his fight against the 30-year-old Russian fighter. In April, McGregor and a number of his associates attacked a bus Nurmagomedov was on with other fighters outside Barclays Center in New York. Video of the event (shown below) shows McGregor hurling a hand truck from the loading dock at the bus. Nurmagomedov was the target of McGregor’s anger, as a result of an altercation the former had with McGregor teammate Artem Lobov.

2. He Made $85 Million for His Fight With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

On August 26, 2017, McGregor jumped in the boxing ring to fight Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Despite McGregor’s claims of making nine figures for the “Money Fight,” Forbes estimates that the fiery fighter netted $85 million, at the end of the day. The Mayweather Jr. fight took place during McGregor’s two-year absence from the UFC.

“The UFC’s biggest star has not stepped foot in the Octagon professionally since November 2016, but Conor McGregor scored his biggest payday to date thanks to a 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor banked an estimated $85 million for the fight, more than five times his previous top paycheck,” Forbes reported.

Earlier this year, MMA Journalist Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports reported that UFC President Dana White confirmed the $85 million sum. Iole also touched on a statement from Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, to TMZ Sports, that alleged McGregor is having money problems. Iole contended that Abdelaziz was likely “just stoking the fires” in speaking to TMZ, given his obvious financial benefit from a then-potential McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight.

“When Yahoo Sports contacted Abdelaziz, he doubled down on his claims and pointed out that former boxing heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield went bankrupt despite making far more than McGregor has to this point,” the report reads.

3. He Has Deals With Burger King, Beats by Dre, Monster Energy & More

McGregor has a steady income stream through his various endorsement deals. According to Forbes, he currently has deals with Burger King, Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, David August, BSN, Anheuser-Busch, HiSmile, and Betsafe.

McGregor’s partnership with Burger King was solidified earlier this year.

“The Irishman… announced the deal on his personal Twitter account alongside a photo of him posing with Burger King’s new spicy crispy chicken sandwich. To promote the partnership, Burger King has released a television advert featuring McGregor, 29, sat on a private jet with the company’s mascot,” SportsPro reported at the time.

While it’s unclear exactly how much money Burger King is paying McGregor, he makes a very decent income on endorsements alone. According to Sports Illustrated, McGregor earned around $7 million from endorsement deals with Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser, Beats Electronics and more last year.

Additionally, he earns money from various digital properties, including Conor McGregor FAST Program, MacMoji App, MacTalk App, and the Mac Life.

4. He Holds His Afterparties at Wynn Las Vegas, 1 of the Most Luxurious Hotels on the Strip

Conor McGregor has a residency at Wynn Las Vegas, where he holds all of his post-fight afterparties. The agreement between McGregor and Wynn has him hosting four parties at XS Nightclub (located at the Encore) and Encore Beach Club through 2019, according to USA Today.

McGregor is the only non-musical resident at the resort. Alesso, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Diplo, DJ Snake, and Major Lazer also have residencies at Wynn this year.

“We are proud to present such a strong and diverse lineup of artists for 2018. With so many superstar long-term resident artists returning, and exciting newly-signed artists joining the Wynn family, we will continue to provide the best night- and dayclub entertainment experience available on the Strip,” Wynn Nightlife Managing Partner Alex Cordova said earlier this year.

5. He Was the First UFC Fighter on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes List

In June 2016, Forbes released its annual list of the world’s highest-paid athletes — and McGregor was on it. The UFC star made history by becoming the first MMA fighter to be included in the list, coming in as the 85th highest-paid athlete. At the time, he was listed as having $22 million under his belt.

Since that time, however, McGregor’s net worth has soared — thanks largely to his aforementioned “Money Fight.” This past June, Maxim reported that McGregor “leapt 20 places from last year’s list.”

McGregor is the fourth highest paid athlete in the world, surpassing LeBron James, who is sixth on the list, with an estimated $85.5 million net worth.