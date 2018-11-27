Colleen Ballinger, AKA Miranda Sings Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colleen Ballinger Net Worth: $8 million

$8 million Birthday: November 21, 1986

Colleen Ballinger, comedian, actress, singer, and YouTuber has a net worth of $8 million.

An early social influencer, Ballinger created an alter persona, Miranda Sings, as a YouTube character and after that channel took off, her status as a force on social was cemented.

Miranda is an endearing yet graceless, goofy and gleeful and ironically talentless persona, the antithesis to Ballinger who is very talented. The character Miranda has its own fandom; Mirfandas!

There’s a lot to unpack on Ballinger, who is simultaneously Miranda Sings. But the big news is her appearance in a pop superstar’s soon-to-be-released video.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ballinger is Featured in Ariana Grande’s New Video ‘Thank U, Next’

“One time on Twitter I heard Ariana was pregnant so I got pregnant we could be pregnant at the same time. Turns out it was a rumor,’ Ballinger says in the Nov. 27-released preview of the much-anticipated video for Grande’s song ‘Thank U, Next,’ now entering its third week as the number one song on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The video appears to be a star-studded homage to mean-chick flicks-slash-romcoms of the early 2000s, think, well, ‘Mean Girls.’

2. Ballinger Earns Around $5 Million Annually From ‘Miranda Sings,’ Stand-up Gigs & Music Tours, Books, & Appearances on TV & in Films

A perfect image of Ballinger as Colleen and Miranda. An splitting image, as she might say employing one of her comedic linguistic devices, a mondegreen, although perhaps not as funny as she might say.

According to Social Blade, her Miranda Sings YouTube channel, which she created in January of 2008, is thisclose to 10 million subscribers, and with more than 1.8 billion views, she earns up to $5000 per video from advertisers. Miranda Sings has only ever grown in popularity according to Social Blade analytics.

But that’s not her only YouTube channel. Psychosoprano came well before Miranda Sings. Ballinger launched that channel in 2006 which makes her one of the earliest YouTubers and one of the earliest successful influencers.

The 2015 Fifth Harmony ‘Worth It’ ‘sassy dance’ video with YouTuber Kory DeSoto has nearly 9 million views.

The channel, while known as Psychosoprano is the Colleen Ballinger channel and makes her a lot of money. Social Blade says she has earned as much as $1 million a year from this channel alone. It currently has 7.5 million subscribers, its videos have been viewed 1.3 billion times. This channel is like the netherworld between her and Miranda. She shares her regular Colleen life and intersperses some Miranda as well.

Between her books, shows, YouTube channels, endorsements, cosmetics, and Netflix, she is said to earn round $5 million a year.

3. Ballinger & Netflix On-Again, Off-Again, Definitely On-Again. ‘Haters Back Off,’ Was Not Renewed For a Third Season, But Ballinger/Miranda Are Back With a Netflix Comedy Special

Ballinger blazed a trail by becoming the first YouTuber to land a scripted show on Netflix. Ballinger’s show, ‘Haters Back Off,’ ran for two seasons but in 2017, was not renewed. And though she was stricken by the blow from the global streaming service, ta-da!

She announced her return to the streaming behemoth as Miranda Sings in a special announcement video. Her special guest? Colleen Ballinger.

“All the most famousest people in the world have a comedy special on Netflix. I’m like, ‘Hello, why don’t I have one of those?!’”

Ballinger’s special for Netflix will be shot Sept. 15 at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C., as part of Ballinger’s “Miranda Sings Live…No Offense” comedy/music tour. “Move over ‘Stranger Things,’ Mirfandas are taking over,” says Miranda.

Her Netflix comedy special was filmed at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in Washington D.C. on Sept. 15, part of her ‘Miranda Sings Live…No Offense’ comedy and music tour.

I just filmed a Netflix comedy special at the Kennedy Center 6 months pregnant. Who am I and what is my life? I’m so grateful for every single one of you. Thank you for getting me here. And thank you @Netflix for continuing to make my dreams come true. Pinching myself tonight.💜 — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) September 16, 2018

A couple of days later, she performed her last show on the road, she said. She’s been touring for more than a decade.

I’ve been touring for 10 years. Tomorrow is my last live show for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/JvG843TnLq — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) September 21, 2018

4. She Has a Lipstick Brand [One From Miranda & One From Colleen] & She’s Penned Books Including 2015’s My Diarrhe & Selp-Helf

Ballinger, er, Miranda, has a lipstick brand which makes sense since the whole lipstick schtick of her Miranda Sings videos.

“I got to make my own lipstik becuz im so famus. It’s so beutiful. It’s read, duh. Bye it or else, ok?

Oh and make sure to take pitchurs of urselfs and tag me in them so I can tell u if you applied it

right.”

This lipstick will run you $18 plus shipping.

Happy Thanksgiving! I have exciting news for all you cuties! Big sale on my LIPSTICKS for Black Friday! Starts at 9pm PST!!

20% off one day only.

PLUS free shipping in the USA and $2 OFF international shipping 💄 pic.twitter.com/aunzYMMXbb — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) November 23, 2018

Colleen’s lipstick, also $18 a stick, is a nude, a toned-down, matte conservative color for everyone. The difference between her alter and here are evident here, clearly.

“I am so excited to share my chic Daisy Mae lipstick with you! As you may know, Daisy is my beloved cat, and Mae is my middle name. This gorgeous nude berry is the perfect shade for any age and any occasion. It’s richly pigmented, long-wearing, full coverage, and cruelty-free!”

Ballinger’s books, My Diarrhe and Selp-Helf, both comedy and parody books and both New York Times Bestsellers. The former a “leaked” diary: “Taped together so the world can read all about her life through her eyes, My Diarrhe includes pages from Miranda’s baby book, poems from her years as an emotional teen, secrets from her dating life, and stories from her rise to fame. As Miranda herself says, “It has every single secret about my life in it. My first kiss, my first period, stories about secret family members, secret photos of other celebrities, etc… so don’t read it!”

On Goodreads, the ‘diary’ has a whopping 4.28 star review.

“For the first time ever, Miranda is putting her advice to paper in this easy-to-follow guide, illustrated by Miranda herself. In it, you’ll find instructions on everything: how to get a boyfriend (wear all black and carry a fishing net), to dressing for a date (sequins and an orange tutu), to performing magic (“Magic is Lying”), and much, much more! Miranda-isms abound in these self-declared lifesaving pages, and if you don’t like it …well, as Miranda would say …’Haters, back off!’”

5. Ballinger & ‘Haters’ Co-Star Erik Stocklin Are Expecting a Baby Any Minute

Ballinger, 32, born in Santa Barbara and who studied vocal performance at Azusa Pacific University, gave voice and piano lessons and then, to make ends meet, began performing at parties for kids, sang at clubs and soon, was performing a one-woman show that was a parody of pretentious musical-theater wanna-bes.

Then, she tried YouTube. And the rest is history.

But along the way, she’s toured for years, did off-broadway, appeared as Miranda Sings on ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld’ and also as Miranda, was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2014.

She’s been involved in a number of projects of late including co-starring in Walt Disney Studios’ ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,’ in theatres in November.

Ballinger is pregnant and her baby is due in December. She’s been celebrating and chronicling the pregnancy on her YouTube channel, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

No one makes me happier. Love him more than anything. 🙃🦗🦕💖👽 pic.twitter.com/A7iH1okRF4 — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) October 24, 2018

And letting everyone know how in love she is. One cannot help but be happy for her.