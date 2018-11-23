Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Phil Mickelson Net Worth: $400 Million

$400 Million Birthday: June 16, 1970

June 16, 1970 Education: Arizona State University

Phil Mickelson is set to face off against Tiger Woods in “The Match,” each vying for the $9 million purse from the event. Plenty of side bets are expected to be made as well (Mickelson has already laid $200,000 on a prop that he will birdie the first hole) with the winner taking home plenty of the other man’s money.

Of course, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both have enough money to spare.

Phil Mickelson Net Worth: $400 Million

Phil Mickelson’s net worth is estimated to be $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while The Richest has Mickelson’s estimated net worth a bit lower, at $365 million.

In 2016, Mickelson earned approximately $52 million, according to The Richest.

Mickelson currently lives in California with his wife, Amy. He owns several properties, a private jet, and an Aston Martin, to name a few of his assets.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Ranked No. 18 on Forbes’ List of America’s Wealthiest Celebrities in 2016

In 2016, Mickelson made Forbes’ list of Wealthiest Celebrities in America. Sitting in the No. 18 spot, Mickelson found himself between conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh (at No. 17 with an estimated net worth of $400 million) and legendary singer Barbra Streisand (at No. 19 with an estimated net worth of $370 million).

Mickelson wasn’t the only golfer to make the list. Tiger Woods was listed in the No. 7 spot, with an estimated net worth of $740 million. Former basketball star Michael Jordan is the only athlete to have both Mickelson and Woods beat. His estimated net worth of $1.2 billion landed him in the No. 4 spot.

In 2015, Forbes listed Mickelson as the highest-paid golfer in the sport. The site reported that he won $2.8 million competing in tournaments that year, but that he earned a total of $50.8 million through other ventures (such as endorsement deals), just slightly more money than Tiger Woods.

2. He Has Won More Than $83 Million in Tournament Prizes Over the Course of His Career

Mickelson has won more than $83 million in tournament prizes since going pro. He started competing on a professional level back in 1992, though he already had some serious success under his belt, winning the PGA’s Northern Telecom Open as an amateur the year before.

By 1996, Mickelson’s name became synonymous with the word golf, and he seemed unstoppable. He won four tournaments that year, raking in $1,700,000. He managed to keep his salary steady over the next four years, before kicking things into high gear in 2000. That year, he won $4,700,000, on the PGA Tour, according to The Richest.

“He has won four major championships and a total of 40 events on the PGA Tour. He has reached a career-high world ranking of 2nd in multiple years,” the site reports.

Mickelson has won the Masters Tournament in 2004, 2006, and 2010. Those years, he won $5.8 million, $4.3 million, and $3.8 million, respectively.

On November 23, he will play a round of golf against Tiger Woods. The winner of “The Match” will receive a cool $9 million. Mickelson and Woods have opportunities to win even more money as the two will be making side bets as they play through 18 holes.

3. He Has Made Millions of Dollars Through Endorsement Deals & Owns Golf Properties

Aside from his tournament winnings, Mickelson has earned millions of dollars from various endorsement deals over the years. In fact, Mickelson makes the majority of his money through endorsements and partnerships.

“In a given year he earns around roughly $60 million, $10 million in salary and tournament winnings and an astonishing additional $50 million in endorsements,” reports Celebrity Net Worth.

Mickelson’s most-well known partner is Callaway. He also has deals with KPMG, ExxonMobil, Titleist, Ford, Enbrel, Amgen, Grayhawk, Rolex, and Intrepid Financial Partners. The Richest reports that Mickelson earns “more than $30 million annually” from these deals and partnerships.

Mickelson also earns money from his very own golf properties, consisting of three private clubs and three public courses, all of which are located in Arizona.

“Situated in diverse environments across the state of Arizona, each of our clubs presents a special and unique golf experience. Whether amongst statuesque pines, sublime mountain vistas, or stunning desert landscapes, our clubs offer enjoyable challenges while preserving a high level of playability for golfers of all skill levels. At all Mickelson Golf Properties, members & guests experience great golf matched with a high standard of service,” reads the Mickelson Golf Property’s website.

4. He Sold 1 of His Homes in California for $5.7 Million in 2015

Mickelson owns a few properties in the state of California and is believed to own at least one home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Back in 2015, Mickelson sold one of his properties in Rancho Santa Fe, California, for $5.7 million. The home, which sits on 4.5 acres, was originally listed for sale for $7 million in 2011, according to Golf. The 8,800+ square foot home boasts 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. It features a “den, wine cellar, media room, exercise space, and putting green.”

According to public records, the home was purchased in 2001 for $5.95 million, presumably by Mickelson. This suggests that he took a loss on the home when it sold in 2015. Mickelson owns (and currently lives in) another property located in Rancho Santa Fe.

In 2012, Mickelson sold his San Diego beach house for $2.7 million.

“Mickelson and his wife Amy bought the 2,300-square-foot home in 1999 for about $1.65 million. It was sold to a Wall Street financial executive, according to the buyer’s agent, Dennis DeSouza,” the San Diego Tribune reported at the time.

5. He Has a $40 Million Private Jet & Owns an Aston Martin

Mickelson has spent a good amount of his fortune on a few “toys” that help get him from one place to the next. For starters, he’s the owner of a $40 million Gulfstream V private jet that comfortably seats 19 people.

According to Business Insider, the Gulfstream V features a private work area, an eating area, plush leather seats, a couple of couches, a bed, and even a kitchen.

In addition to his very own aircraft, Mickelson has ensured that he’s able to get around in style whilst on the ground as well. His impressive car collection includes an Aston Martin Vanquish, according to Success Story, which can cost more than $300,000 just for a base model. He also owns a Bentley Continental GT, which retails for more than $200,000.

Mickelson has also been known to dress in designer threads that most people couldn’t even dream of wearing. In 2016, Mickelson wore a pair of “four-figure trousers and alligator shoes” during his press conference during the U.S. Open, according to SB Nation. The site reported that the outfit “cost more than [a car].” For reference, a pair of mens crocodile shoes retails for nearly $5,000 at retailer Neiman Marcus.