Chrissy Teigen Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chrissy Teigen is famous for a lot of reasons: she’s a bestselling cookbook author, Sports Illustrated model, co-host of Lip Sync Battle, mom to Luna and Mile, wife to John Legend, and social media clap-back queen. Her fame and varied successes have earned her a sizeable income, and CelebrityNetWorth.com says her net worth is $26 million. GoBankingRates.com reports that her net worth is $18 million, following the success of her and Legend’s holiday television special, A Legendary Christmas.

Adding to her long list of accomplishments and appearances, Teigen will be co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve tonight in Times Square with Carson Daley. Of her latest gig, Teigen told TV Insider “It will be exciting! I’m comfortable when I’m hosting with people who know what they’re doing. I’m just there to provide color and have a good time.”

Ahead of what is sure to be an entertaining co-hosting performance by Teigen tonight while the ball drops, here’s what you need to know about her net worth:

1. In 2017, She Was the Third Highest Paid Model in the World

Forbes reported in 2017 that Chrissy Teigen was the world’s third-highest-paid supermodel, earning $13.5 million. They credit her income not only to Lip Sync Battle and her cookbooks, but her modeling campaigns (including Becca and Tresemme) and other entrepreneurial endeavors. The two models who beat her on that 2017 list were Gisele Bundchen, who made $17.5 million, and newcomer Kendall Jenner, who made $22 million.

As a leading woman in the fashion and entertainment industries this year, Teigen was chosen as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year. She was the October cover girl for Women’s Health Magazine and, to close out 2018, Teigen appeared as the cover girl with an editorial feature for Elle UK.

2. Her Cookbooks & Target Kitchenware Line Have Found Major Commercial Success

After her first cookbook, Cravings, was released, Eater reported that it was the number 2 performer in the cookbook genre for 2016, with 276,326 copies sold. The book retails on Amazon for $17.99. Her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, was a chart topper before it was even released to the public. According to Bravo TV, it reached #1 on Amazon books’ pre-sale list months before its September 2018 release.

This year, Teigen also released a kitchen and tabletop collection with Target, which “features everything you need to prep, cook & serve when entertaining friends & family.” The line is fashionably designed while honoring Target’s affordable price points which make it so popular amongst consumers; Target says the prices range “from $4 for drinkware to $140 for a 12-piece cookware set.”

3. She Has Partnerships With Several Major Brands

Teigen has 21.7 million Instagram followers and 10.7 million followers on Twitter, making her a prime spokesperson for brands on social media. GoBankingRates.com notes that her success with social media ads is, in part, due to her online persona which earned her “a loyal following in part by posting her own messages in real time — often with polarizing statements on controversial subject matters.”

Teigen has recently posted ads for Chase, Pampers and Becca Cosmetics (with which she has her own collaboration line).

4. She & Legend Own a Beverly Hills Home & New York City Penthouse

In 2016, Variety reported that Teigen and Legend purchased an 8,520-foot mansion in Beverly Hills when they were expecting their first child, daughter Luna. They purchased the home for $14.1 million, which was formerly owned by Rihanna. The 5 bedroom, 8 bathroom home is gated in for privacy, on .86 acres of land.

Earlier this year, Curbed New York reported that Teigen and Legend purchased a $9 million penthouse in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood. The penthouse, which is 2,610 square feet of space, is located in the same building as a one bedroom apartment that the couple previously owned (which they sold in 2016).

5. Her Husband Has a Net Worth of $45 Million

According to CelebNetWorth.com, John Legend has an estimated net worth of $45 million, for which they credit his career as a singer-songwriter, as well as his endeavors as an actor and film and television producer.

Although Teigen joked about her husband’s money and his success long before she was a household name, she is wealthy and successful in her own right. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the self-deprecating jokes that so many know and love her for. When she and Legend were shooting promo their A Legendary Christmas television special, she posted a video of the two from the shoot with the caption “well well well look who decided to finally contribute to our family’s finances.”