Jeff Bridges Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award tonight during the 76th Golden Globes. Bridges, known for his role as “The Dude” in Joel and Ethan Coen’s classic stoner comedy “The Big Lebowski” will be honored this evening for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Bridges has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has acquired his wealth over many decades of acting, producing and singing country music, among other things. Here’s what you need to know about Bridges’ net worth:

1. Bridges Was Born Into a Family of Actors & is Well-Known For His Role as ‘The Dude’ on “The Big Lebowski”

Born into a family of actors, Bridges began his acting career on television in 1958 with his father Lloyd Bridges and brother Beau Bridges on the television show “Sea Hunt,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Today Jeff Bridges is probably best known for his role as The Dude in the stoner film “The Big Lebowski,” for which he has become a pop culture and Cannabis icon. He has also starred in films such as “True Grit,” “Hell or High Water,” and “Crazy Heart,” among many others. He has also played several roles in Sci-Fi and Fantasy series, such as “Tron” and “Iron Man.”

2. He Has Won & Been Nominated For Several Academy Awards Throughout His Long Career

Bridges won the Academy Award for Best Actor in for his role in the 2009 film “Crazy Heart.” He has also been nominated for Academy Awards for his roles in “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “The Contender,” and “True Grit,” according to IMDb.

Aside from being presented the Cecil B. DeMille Award tonight during the 76th Golden Globes, he has won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his performance in “Crazy Heart.”

He has been nominated for several BAFTA awards, Primetime Emmys, and many, many more. To view all of his 47 wins and 106 nominations, click here.

3. Bridges Was a Musician From a Young Age & Has Sold Some of His Songs to Music Producer Quincy Jones

Bridges was a young musician, and began songwriting when he was just a teen. According to CheatSheet, he “nurtured his ability to compose songs,” one of which was featured in a film called “John and Mary.” The teenage musician also sold a couple of original songs to renowned music producer, Quincy Jones.

Bridges recorded the Johnny Cash standard, “Ring of Fire” which was used during the opening credits for “The Contender” in 2000, according to CheatSheet. Thirty years prior, Bridges participated in the charity benefit song, “We Are the World.”

He studied the piano from a young age, and was with in a band called The Abiders for some time. Referring to his career as an actor and his passion for music, Bridges says, “I dug what an actor did, but it took me a while to feel it, to truly appreciate the craft and the preparation. Plus, I was still playing music a lot, and I guess I had a hard time choosing: was I an actor or a musician, or could I be both?”

4. The Bridges Family Owned a Beautiful Home in Montecito, Califonia That They Bought From Kenny Loggins

In 2015, Bridges and his wife Susan Geston put their 19.5 acre Montecito, California home up for sale for $29.5 million dollars. The home featured a wooded drive leading up to the estate, Tuscan-inspired interior, a beautiful patio overlooking the ocean, and a Romeo and Juliet balcony.

The Bridges family had originally bought the home — built by Santa Barbara architect Barry Berkus — in 1994 from musician Kenny Loggins, who Bridges’ wife credits for the European design and décor, according to Business Insider.

5. Bridges Has Also Authored a Book Called The Dude & The Zen Master & is a Photographer

Apart from music and acting, Jeff Bridges is also an author, a hobby photographer who shoots still photography, a narrator and a humanitarian, according to Heightline. He co-authored The Dude and the Zen Master with Bernie Glassman in 2013 and published a book in photography in 2003 titled Pictures: Photographs by Jeff Bridges.

He is the national spokesperson and the founder of No Kid Hungry, and narrated the documentary Lost in La Mancha (2002). Bridges also narrated the documentaries National Geographic’s Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West (2002), Discovery Channel’s Raising the Mammoth (2000), and ABC’s Heroes of Rock and Roll (1979). He has done some voice acting as well.

