Jermaine Dupri Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jermaine Dupri Net Worth: $2 million

$2 million Birthday: September 23, 1971

Jermaine Dupri is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He’s introduced several popular artists into the mainstream, and is currently the host of the reality series The Rap Game. Given Dupri’s success over the years, and his penchant for discovering talent, some may be wondering how much the producer is worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dupri has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Read on to learn how he made his fortune, what he likes to spend his money on, and the various financial troubles he’s encountered.

1. He’s Written & Produced Hits for Usher, Mariah Carey, Xscape & Janet Jackson

Dupri has made the bulk of his fortune from his music career. He broke out as the producer and writer behind the rap duo Kriss Kross, who notched a number one single with “Jump” and went triple-platinum with their 1993 album. Dupri went on to discover artists like Da Brat and Xscape, who released platinum albums of their own. Outside of the stable of artists on the So So Def label roster, Dupri worked with established stars like Usher and Mariah Carey.

He co-wrote Usher’s breakout hits “You Make Me Wanna” and “My Way” and went on to co-write and co-produce the singer’s number one singles “Burn”, “Confessions Part II”, and “My Boo” in 2004. The following year, he penned the Mariah Carey single “We Belong Together”, which also hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and led to what many consider Carey’s comeback.

Dupri has also found success as a solo artist, as his 1998 album Life In 1472 went platinum and the 2005 single “I Think They Like Me” with Dem Franchise Boys, Bow Wow and Da Brat peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. He’s Been Issued Liens for Unpaid Property & Income Tax, Including a Foreclosure On His Atlanta Mansion In 2011

Dupri has dealt with financial issues for most of the 2000s. In 2002, federal agents staged a raid at two of his Atlanta residences, where they carted away furniture, computers and cars. According to a federal tax lien obtained by MTV News, Dupri owed the government a whopping $2,541,865.

In 2011, foreclosure proceedings were initiated on his mansion in northwest Atlanta. The Hollywood Reporter states that an the foreclosure was delayed for a time, but was resumed the following year. The mansion was eventually sold off at auction after Dupri defaulted on the $2.5 million loan he took out on the property. In December 2012, his home in Mount Paran was also advertised for foreclosure, but it does not appear that a foreclosure took place.

Dupri has also been issued multiple liens for failing to pay his income tax. He was penalized for an estimated $183,000 in unpaid taxes in 2008, and an estimated $2.5 million owed between the years 2003 and 2005. In 2012, Dupri was forced to pay a total of $493,818.75 in taxes on an original bill of just $254,782.64. The penalties were compounded by interest after the singer failed to file a 2007 tax return.

3. He Was Sued for Failing to Pay Child Support In 2011

In 2011, the Fulton County Superior Court claimed that Dupri needed to pay $2,500 a month and an additional $7,500 to Sarai Jones based on the results of a paternity test. Jones’ attorney, Randy Kessler, told Billboard that Jones hopes that she and Dupri “can work together to co-parent” their daughter Jalynn.

“She wants to resolve it without having to go to court and work together with him to raise their child,” Kessler added. “She has nothing negative to say about him.” According to Sandra Rose, Dupri met Jones at the Atlanta strip bar Magic City, where Jones worked as a stripper under the name “Obsession.”

Dupri has another daughter, Shaniah Mauldin, with a woman named Pam Sweat. In his 2008 memoir Young, Rich, and Dangerous: The Making of a Music Mogul, Dupri said that he met Sweat when he was 25 and that she told him of her pregnancy after the two dated for several weeks.

4. He Was Sued By SunTrust Bank for Defaulting On a $5 Million Loan In 2013 & Filed a Counter Lawsuit

In 2013, SunTrust Bank sued Dupri for defaulting on a $5 million loan. According to TMZ, the lawsuit alleged that the producer still owed money towards the loan, which he had taken out three years prior. Dupri put up the song copyrights owned by his record label, So So Def, as collateral, and was forced to sell off his recording studio and his So So Def music catalogue to settle with the bank.

Dupri would go on to file a counter lawsuit, claiming that his personal banker took advantage of his lack of education and told him to sign a new loan agreement without telling him of the increased interest. Dupri told the Hollywood Reporter that his studio was worth $2.5 million and his music catalogue a whopping $20 million. The producer sought at least $216,000 in damages and attorneys fees.

The matter was settled in June 2015, when a judge slapped Dupri with the judgment, and forced him to pay SunTrust bank a total of $1,820,593.10. According to Bossip, the enforced payment also came with an interest in the amount of $225,146.80 for a grand total of $2,045,739.90.

5. He Reportedly Still Owes $575K In Back Taxes to the Georgia Department of Revenue

Dupri continues to be plagued by financial issues. According to the Jasmine Brand, he was accused of refusing to pay $575k in back taxes and has been hit with a lien on May 29, 2018. The lien accuses him of refusing to pay income taxes for the years 2012, 2014 and 2015. In total, the Georgia Department of Revenue claims that Dupri owes a total of $578,638 in taxes.

The original amount owed by Dupri was $278,903, but the amount grew with interest ($165K), penalties ($78K) and other collection fees ($55K) over the years. The Georgia Department of Revenue warned the producer that they will begin to seize his property and assets if he doesn’t pay up.