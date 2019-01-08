Lindsay Lohan Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsay Lohan makes her return to television tonight on MTV’s Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The show is set at the house Lohan owns in Mykonos, Greece, and MTV says the location’s launch as a club is the entrepreneur’s way of “expanding her business empire.”

Although she has been working professionally since the age of three, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Lohan’s net worth is about $800,000. This is a surprisingly low number, considering the amount of money she has earned as an actress, singer, and model.

Here’s what you need to know about Lindsay Lohan’s net worth:

1. She Lives in Dubai & Is Planning to Buy an Island

In an interview with Emirates Woman, Lohan revealed that she moved to Dubai to escape the lifestyle that had been attached to her in the US, saying “I don’t have to be publicly seen all the time, or discuss what I’m doing.” In addition to her home in Dubai and beach houses in Greece, Emirates Woman also reported that “she’s also transforming Thailand Island, with the aim of turning it into a luxury hotel and beach club, with a Michelin-worthy restaurant, idyllic pool, and multiple moorings.” According to Forbes, she is “taking over two islands ” in that island development project, called “The World,” which “has weathered numerous roadblocks and scandals since its inception in 2003.”

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon asked Lohan about the rumors while she was there promoting Linday Lohan’s Beach Club. In response, she said “there will eventually be an island. That is fact.” She added “but I might have to come back and talk about that. One thing at a time.”

2. She Earned About $27million As an Actress

Until she started getting in trouble for partying in the press, Lohan was an A-list actress with a lot of employment opportunities and film offers. Celebrity Net Worth broke down her salaries from each of her major projects and concluded that she made $27,556,480 total.

After the success of Mean Girls, her per-film salary seemed to skyrocket. Celebrity Net Worth reports that she made $7.5 million for Herbie Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, and Georgia Rule. After a break from acting, she returned in 2012 in Liz & Dick, but her salary for that project slid to $300,000 total.

Lohan wants to return to acting and told Variety she “bought a book called The Honeymoon,” which she intends to turn into a film or television series.

3. She Owed the IRS Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Taxes

According to Time, she owed the IRS $200,000 in taxes in 2012, and they seized control of her funds. When she made $2million for interviews with Oprah in 2013, a large portion of that money was seized by the IRS to pay off her debts, too.

In 2011, when Celebrity Net Worth says she was close to bankruptcy, she earned $1million posing nude for Playboy Magazine. According to The Daily Beast, she was supposed to appear on Ellen as part of that deal, but “the actress missed her flight.”

4. She Owns 3 Beach Clubs

According to Variety, Lohan is now firmly in the hospitality business and has three clubs in Greece. Of the nature of her show, which is set at one of those three clubs, she told Variety “It was going to be me running a business. It’s different because I’m writing the script, in a sense. I have nothing to hide. What’s left in saying that I’ve gone to a club? Now I own them.”

In June of last year, W Magazine reported she owned a nightclub in Athens, the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, and had “plans for another club on the Greek island of Rhodes,” and cited summer Trip Advisor reviews of the Mykonos location as an indication of the club’s success.

On Trip Advisor, her Mykonos house has a 4.0/5 review. One guest, who visited in June 2018, said “The Lohan beach house is a good place to enjoy a couple of drinks by the ocean. Food was OK, atmosphere was good, and the beach was beautiful.”

5. Her 5 Trips to Rehab Were Extremely Costly

Huffington Post reports that Lohan “likely spent more than $150,000 on her numerous trips” to rehab. According to CNN, her longest rehab stint was 90 days spent at the Betty Ford Clinic, which Huffington Post says cost $61,000.

Watch Lindsay Lohan on Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV, airing new episodes on Tuesday nights at 8/7 CT.