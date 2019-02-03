Adam Levine Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Levine, main singer of the band Maroon 5, will be performing during the Super Bowl 53 halftime show on Sunday, February 3 alongside rapper Travis Scott. Levine is a successful musician and also features as a coach on the U.S. version of the popular singing competition The Voice.

As the lead singer of one of the most commercially successful bands of all time, combined with his time spent on The Voice, Levine has built himself a comfortable net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Levine is worth $90 million.

Here’s what you need to know about Levine’s net worth:

1. Maroon 5 First Formed in 1994 as “Kara’s Flowers” & Has Continued Gaining International Success Since

A large sum of his net worth obviously comes from his success with Maroon 5. The band first rose to success in the early 2000’s after the release of their first studio album, Songs About Jane. Although the album itself wasn’t a huge hit with fans, their infamous “This Love” and “Harder to Breathe” songs quickly became radio staples since their 2002 release.

The band continued to rise to fame, and followed “This Love” and “Harder to Breath” with hit singles “She Will Be Loved” and “Sunday Morning,” which propelled the band into the spotlight. The band has released several albums since, with the most recent being Red Pill Blues in 2018.

Levine has collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Alicia Keys, K’naan, Slash, Gym Class Heroes, 50 Cent, Eminem and R.City over the years, according to Celebs Net Worth Today.

2. Levine Makes Upwards of $8-12 Million Per Season of The Voice & Has Appeared in Shows Such as American Horror Story

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Levine reportedly earns between $8-12 million per season while hosting The Voice alongside hosts that have included Blake Shelton, Usher, Shakira and Christina Aguilera. Before starring on The Voice and finding his rise to fame with Maroon 5, he was a writers assistant on the television show Judging Amy before he made it big in the music industry.

Aside from his spot on The Voice, Levine has also had roles on several television shows including American Horror Story, and has appeared on various programs such as Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He also appeared in the 2013 romantic drama “Begin Again.”

3. He Released His Own Fragrance Line For Men & Women Back in 2013

Adam Levine for All ;) RT @Maroon5INDO Adam Levine new fragrance for men and women. pic.twitter.com/ApfNLip5 — Maroon 5 Spain (@SpainMaroon5) February 1, 2013

In 2013, Levine debuted a fragrance line for men and women, according to Bankrate. The line was released and available exclusively through Macy’s and Macys.com. According to BizJournals, Levine teamed up with New York-based company ID Perfumes to develop his signature scent, which the company describes as “confident, deeply seductive and timeless.”

4. He Brought Home Several Awards Throughout The Years & Was Named The “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2013

Adam Levine continues to perform with his band Maroon 5 and enjoy wedded bliss with his model wife Behati Prinsloo. (Photo by: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC)

As a part of Maroon 5, Levine has garnered several award wins and nominations, including two Grammy Awards. The band also received two People’s Choice Awards and one Teen Choice Award, according to Bankrate.

Levine also snagged a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Personality and two Online Film & Television Award (OFTA) for his role as a panelist on The Voice, alongside Blake Shelton. In addition, People magazine named Levine the “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2013.

He received his own Hollywood “Walk of Fame” star in 2017.

5. Maroon 5 Has Sold 30 Million Albums Worldwide & Featured on The Billboard 200 Chart Several Times

Since the release of their debut album, Maroon 5 has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, including 10 million in the U.S. alone, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“The group has also sold over 30 million digital singles,” Celebrity Net Worth reports. “Maroon 5’s albums It Wont’ Be Soon Before Long in 2007 and V in 2014 both reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band’s popular singles include ‘Harder to Breathe,’ This Love,’ ‘She Will Be Loved,’ ‘Sunday Morning,’ ‘Makes Me Wonder,’ ‘Moves Like Jagger’ (featuring Christina Aguilera), ‘Payphone’ (featuring Wiz Khalifa), ‘One More Night,’ ‘Maps,’ ‘Animals,’ ‘Sugar,’ ‘Don’t Wanna Know’ (featuring Kendrick Lamar), and more.”

Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 will be performing during the Super Bowl 53 halftime show on Sunday, February 3. Tune in on Sunday to watch Levine jam out during halftime, while the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi Trophy.

