Alicia Keys’ Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alicia Keys is adding the chance to host the 2019 Grammys to her list of accomplishments, including a long list of impressive collaborations with other famous artists, dozens of Grammy awards and the millions of copies of her albums she has sold over the course of her career.

Keys’ net worth reflects her successful career; according to Celebrity Net Worth, Keys has a net worth of $100 million. Here’s a look at Keys’ wealth, how she’s earned it and what she does with it:

1. Her Net Worth is Combined With Husband Swizz Beatz’ Net Worth, Although Alone She Makes About $70 Million

Although Keys is an accomplished artist herself, Celebrity Net Worth reports that the $100 million is a combined net worth between Keys and her husband and fellow musician Swizz Beatz.

Beatz is a producer, rapper and DJ, and Keys has made the majority of her money through music as well, as a talented singer and pianist. According to CheatSheet, Keys’ net worth (without Beatz net worth added in) is $70 million, and his is just five million less, putting him at $65 million.

In addition to being a talented singer, Keys also took her talents to NBC’s hit show The Voice. She was a coach on the show for seasons 11 and 12, then again for seasons 14-16, according to CheatSheet. She has also made appearances on several other shows throughout the years, including Saturday Night Live and The X Factor Australia.

2. She Wrote Her First Song When She Was 14 & Released Her First Album in 2001

At the age of 16, she dropped out of school and started her career in music. She wrote her first song when she was 14, according to the Wealth Record.

In 2001, Keys released her first chart-topping album, Songs in A Minor, which sold more than 50,000 copies in one day and more than 12 million units worldwide, according to iTunes. Songs in A Minor debuted at the number one position of Billboard 200 and garnered five Grammy Awards for Keys. Her hit song “Fallin'” still remains one of her biggest songs to this day.

“The Element of Freedom,” her 2009 album, went platinum, topped charts overseas and made her a global artist. It was followed by “Girl on Fire,” which went gold in 2012, Bankrate reports.

Other successful songs throughout her career include “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Empire State of Mind” (a track by Jay Z on which keys is featured), “No One” and “Girl on Fire.”

3. She Has Appeared in Several Movies & Had Many Endorsements Throughout Her Career

Although she is best-known for her singing career, Keys also has appeared in several movies and directed her first film in 2011, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Additionally, she has built her wealth through endorsement deals, including a short stint with BlackBerry in 2013 and with designer brand Givenchy in 2014.

Ѕhе mаdе hеr fіlm dеbut іn thе mоvіе “Ѕmоkіn’ Асеѕ” аnd wеnt оn tо арреаr іn “Тhе Ѕесrеt Lіfе оf Вееѕ” аnd “Тhе Nаnnу Dіаrіеѕ,” according to the Celebrity Net Worth. Ѕhе wаѕ аlѕо ѕtаrrеd іn thе tеlеvіѕіоn ѕhоwѕ lіkе Сhаrmеd, Аmеrісаn Drеаmѕ, Тhе Рrоud Fаmіlу, Тhе Васkуаrdіgаnѕ, аnd mаnу mоrе. She had her first television appearance on The Cosby Show when she was just 4-years-old.

4. Keys is the Fifth Woman Ever to Host the Grammy Awards & Has Won 87 Awards of Her Own Since She First Rose to Fame

Keys has won dozens of awards throughout her career, including no less than 15 Grammys, nine Billboard Music Awards and 17 NAACP Awards, according to Celebs Net Worth Today. She has also brought home seven BET Awards.

Songs in A Minor won her five Grammy Awards the year it was released. The Diary of Alicia Keys won her four more Grammy Awards in 2005, and As I Am, released in 2007, earned her three more Grammy Awards. She will be the fifth woman ever to host the Grammy Awards, according to CheatSheet.

To date, Keys has won eighty-seven awards, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

5. Keys Co-Founded The ‘Keep A Child Alive’ Organization & Has Helped Raise Millions For Charity

Keys co-founded the Keep A Child Alive organization, a charity that aims to stop AIDS. Keys co-founded the charity with Leigh Blake, and has performed at KACA events since the organization started, including the 2016 Black Ball event, which has raised tens of millions of dollars to help fund AIDS research.

“It’s our job to bang the drum, force the conversation and keep shining a spotlight on the issue,” Keys said of the AIDS epidemic in a 2014 MSNBC interview. “This isn’t ‘their’ problem – it’s all of ours collectively. Humanity has a responsibility to the world’s children and to those who are in need. We need to continue to make people aware of what’s at stake here and put pressure on our governments to increase funding levels for HIV programs.”

Keys has also shown support for other charitable causes over the course of her illustrious career. In 2014, she posed nude while pregnant for the We Are Here Movement, and was the face of the “no makeup movement,” which encourages women to ditch heavy makeups to help with clearer skin and boost positive body images.

