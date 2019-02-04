Big Boi Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Big Boi will be performing during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime show, which is being headlined by Maroon 5 and Adam Levine and will also feature Travis Scott. Big Boi is known for being part of the hip-hop duo “Outkast,” along with Andre 3000. Big Boi is his stage name; his birth name is Antwan André Patton.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Big Boi is worth about $50 million due to his long, successful career in music.

Here’s what you need to know about Big Boi’s net worth:

1. He Recently Released His Third Solo Album

According to Billboard, Big Boi released “Boomiverse” last year, which was his third solo album since Outkast. He will be going on the third leg of the tour for that album starting May 17. He sold about 20 million albums in the United States.

In addition, Big Boi has been featured on a number of top artists’ tracks, including Missy Elliot, Fantasia, and Beyonce.

2. He Has 3 Children

Big Boi has three children, Cross and Jordan, who he shares with his wife Sherlita (who he’s been married to since 2002), and Bamboo, from a previous relationship. According to the Inquisitr, Jordan is 23 and graduated from Auburn University, and Cross is 18 years old.

According to Rap Up, Patton and his daughter Jordan launched a music label together in 2012. He gifted her the label, called “Purple Ribbon Kidz,” for her sixteenth birthday. They launched the label together with a party at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlanta, and Big Boi said of his daughter “She just has an ear for music. She listens to everything ’cause I listen to everything.”

3. A Number of His Songs Have Been in Movie Soundtracks

According to his IMDB page, Big Boi has written songs that have appeared in big film soundtracks under his name Antwan Patton. He wrote “Git Up, Git Out” in A Wrinkle in Time, “Slump” in Neighbors, and “On & On & On” in 2 Fast 2 Furious. A lot of his money has presumably been made through songs he’s released, both in Outkast and as a solo artist, that have ended up in major motion pictures.

4. He Will Not Be Paid Directly For His Super Bowl Performance

According to Sporting News, though the NFL covers the $10 million cost of the Halftime show performance, the performers do not get paid. They say that “the show essentially acts as a self-promotion event that can boost new album sales and help keep an artist relevant Big Boi’s upcoming tour is likely his motivation for participating in the major event.

5. He Starred in the Remake of Sony’s ‘Superfly’

The Superfly remake came out in 2018, starring Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell. Big Boi played “Mayor Atkins.” According to IMDB, the movie had an estimated budget of $16 million, and made about $20,545,116 total in the United States.

His other acting credits include TV episodes of Scream: The TV Series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Star (in which he played himself). Though his IMDB page is under “Big Boi,” he is credited in acting projects as Antwan André Patton.