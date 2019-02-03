Bill Belichick Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Head coach Bill Belichick will lead his New England Patriots in Super Bowl III. He has been the team’s head coach since 2000.

When he’s not on the field, Belichick lives a relatively private life. He spends most of his time with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday. The two call Massachusetts home throughout the year and spend a great deal of time in Nantucket.

Bill Belichick Net Worth: $35 Million

Bill Belichick’s net worth is $35 million, according to an estimate by Celebrity Net Worth. Although his contract has never been public knowledge, it is believed that Belichick earns more than $10 million per season with the Patriots.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Makes More Than $10 Million Annually by the Patriots But Doesn’t Discuss His Contract

Belichick is notoriously cagey about what he’s paid by the Patriots, and the organization likes to keep it under wraps as well. But, with some well-informed conjecture, it’s accepted that he earns upward of $10 million.

“According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Belichick brings home more than $10 million annually. Pro Football Talk corroborated Mortensen’s sources, specifying that Belichick is thought to make $12.5 million per year,” Boston.com reported in 2018.

The report further detailed that either of those figures far surpasses what Belichick would have been paid in his initial contract with the team. As the Hartford Courant reported in 2003, Belichick’s first deal had an average annual value of more than $2 million. In the years since, his contract has been extended and likely restructured each time.

Forbes reported in 2011 that Belichick was among the highest paid coaches in sports at $7.5 million, but clarified that the exact details are unknown.

“The Patriots have never publicly confirmed Belichick’s contract details, but industry pundits have little doubt that the long-term extension he signed in 2007 is north of the roughly $7 million annually that Mike Holmgren was getting from the Seattle Seahawks,” the Forbes report reads, in part.

2. He Was Previously Named One of the Highest Paid Coaches in Sports by Forbes

In 2010, Forbes reported that Belichick was among the highest paid coaches in all of professional sports. Legendary basketball coach Phil Jackson, then with the Los Angeles Lakers, topped the list with a contract that paid him $10 million.

“The runners-up to Jackson in the money department: NFL Super Bowl winners Belichick and Mike Shanahan (just lured back to the sidelines by the Redskins a year after being let go by Denver), and veteran NBA coach Larry Brown, all of whom earn annual salaries around $7 million,” Forbes reported.

The other NFL coach among the leaders in contract value included the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, Belichick’s predecessor in New England.

3. He Owns a Few Properties in Nantucket

Belichick has spent four decades gobbling up real estate on picturesque Nantucket island. Beginning in 1979, according to the Boston Globe, the notoriously private head coach has steadily built a six-home compound in the charming summer destination, in Siasconset on the island’s eastern shore.

“Since Tom Brady was a toddler in 1979, Belichick has been amassing real estate in the seaside enclave that today is assessed at more than $10 million. He transferred two neighboring properties assessed at more than $4 million to his former wife Debby in their 2007 divorce,” the Globe report reads.

In a rare glimpse behind the curtain, Belichick opened up about his connection to the island in a profile for Nantucket Magazine.

“The island is spectacular. The people are great, fishing, bike paths, the lighthouses, the beach, the history — I mean it’s got it all,” Belichick told the outlet in 2017.

4. He’s Made a Cameo Appearance on ‘Rescue Me’ Back in 2006

According to the Internet Movie Database, Belichick made a lone appearance on the FX drama, Rescue Me. Belichick portrayed a funeral attendee at the service for main character Tommy’s (Denis Leary) murdered brother, Johnny (Dean Winters).

It is unknown what kind of compensation Belichick may have received for his appearance. While it remains his only acting credit, he has appeared as himself numerous times in other productions. He’s appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the Late Show with David Letterman, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Additionally, he’s appeared in documentaries for ESPN and NFL Productions, including 14 appearances on the series A Football Life. Belichick can also be seen in more than one player documentary, including LT: The Life & Times, the story of Lawrence Taylor, and Before the Kick: The Brian Kinchen Story, which tells the tale of the retired tight and and long-snapper’s last-minute return to the game, enabling him to snap the game-winning field goal for the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

5. He Has Left Millions on the Table

While Belichick is relentless in his search for the next victory, one thing he has not pursued with such vigor is wealth. As the Boston Globe reports, Belichick is the only coach who has continued to refuse to sell his likeness to the Madden football video game franchise, a venture that brings in billions.

“Belichick, whose net worth has been estimated by various outlets that track such information at $35 million, has forsaken untold millions in ancillary income during his 18-year star turn in New England. His image is rarely for sale. No Dunkin’ Donuts spots. No how-to books. No exclusive line of hoodies,” the Globe reported in 2018.

Additionally, Belichick is much-sought for speaking gigs, another potential venture that could bring in millions in the offseason. He has, to date, resisted such advances, instead speaking for free or taking money for a charity.

