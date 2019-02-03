Jared Goff Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw 364 completed passes, with 561 attempts, for a 64.9 completion percentage in the 2018 regular season. Thirty-two of those completions were good for touchdowns, while 12 of his attempts were picked off for interceptions. Goff finished the 2018 regular season with a 101.1 passer rating, his best in three seasons as a pro.

Jared Goff Net Worth: $16 Million

Jared Goff’s net worth is $16 million as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. He currently earns about $7 million per season with the Rams and is expected to get quite a bump in pay when his contract expires in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Contract’s Average Annual Value Is Nearly $7 Million

After the Rams selected him first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff signed a four-year contract worth $27.9 million, according to Spotrac. That deal includes an $18.5-million signing bonus, spread evenly over each year of the contract at $4.6 million.

Goff earned a base salary of $2.98 million for the 2018 season and carried a $7.6-million hit against Los Angeles’ salary cap. Interestingly, all but $50,000 of his contract is guaranteed money.

Goff’s contract has an average annual value (AAV) of just under $7 million, making him one of the most affordable quarterbacks in the league. That $7 million AAV is only the 26th highest among NFL quarterbacks. Among his teammates, Goff’s deal is only the ninth-richest on the Rams roster. In terms of total value, Goff’s contract is the 10th highest among Los Angeles players.

2. He’s Expected to Make Even More With a New Contract in 2020

As Spotrac details, Goff is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season. Coming off a season in which he led his team to the Super Bowl, he’s put his agent in the best negotiating position imaginable, if he is looking to sign an extension to stay with the Rams long-term. Conventional wisdom suggests that Los Angeles would benefit from locking their starting quarterback in for the foreseeable future, and it’s likely to cost them.

Matt Ryan, of the Atlanta Falcons, signed a five-year, $150- million extension in 2018 to secure his services through the 2023 season. The San Francisco 49ers signed Jimmy Garropolo to a five-year deal worth $137 million last year as well. And the Green Bay Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a four-year extension worth $134 million to secure his services through 2023.

All signs point to the third-year pro Goff getting a major payday in the very near future.

3. He Has a Deal With Nike & Makes Money Off Sponsored Ads on Instagram

Goff signed an endorsement deal with sports equipment giant Nike before the 2016 NFL Draft, in anticipation of his eventual selection as the No. 1 pick overall.

“This may be one of the first of many endorsement opportunities for Goff if he truly is the No. 1 pick in the draft for the Los Angeles Rams, as [ESPN’s Arash] Markazi suggested may happen. Los Angeles is arguably the entertainment capital of the world, and Goff has the chance to become a recognizable star and the face of the football franchise that just moved into the large market,” reads a 2016 story from Bleacher Report.

In addition to traditional sponsorship deals, one easy way for tech-savvy celebrities and athletes to make money is to parlay their social media influence into sponsored posts. Goff has managed to do that very thing and enjoys relationships with the Bose Corporation and Pizza Hut, putting sponsored ads out via his Instagram account.

4. He Recently Purchased a $4 Million Home

According to reports, Goff recently purchased an expensive home and has some famous new neighbors. The Blast recently reported that Goff’s new digs are in the same neighborhood as several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“According to official records obtained by The Blast, the 24-year-old quarterback bought a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,200 sq. ft. mansion in Hidden Hills, California. The NFL star paid a total of $4,050,000 for the home once owned by ‘Newlywed Game’ host Bob Eubanks,” the outlet reported.

In April 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported that Goff had listed his previous home, near Agoura Hills, for sale for $1.8 million.

“Built in 1989, the renovated single-story home is set on close to a half-acre lot and surrounded on either side by mature trees and hedges. The 4,315 square feet of open-plan space features distressed wood floors, high ceilings, and fireplaces in the living and family rooms and game room/den,” the Times story read.

Within a month of their initial story, the Times published a follow-up story, reporting that Goff’s home had sold for just under the asking price.

5. He Has Passed on Several Opportunities to Attend Premieres & Other Big Events in Hollywood

As a native of North California, Goff has had to adjust to a more fast-paced lifestyle in Los Angeles. While he’s managed to do so, his focus remains on winning football games first, then maybe enjoying some of the benefits that go along with being the Rams’ starting quarterback. In doing so, the Los Angeles Times reports, he’s passed up on movie premieres and lavish parties, but is “becoming more willing to embrace events.”

“‘I’ve become more comfortable with the city and understanding where things are and how long it takes to get places and all that,’ he said during an interview before a question-and-answer session with business executives at an athletic club in Cheviot Hills. ‘At the same time, I don’t like to ever sacrifice training or anything that will help me be a better football player,'” reads the 2018 report from the Times.

During an August 2018 interview with ESPN The Magazine’s Sam Alipour, Goff actually hiked to the Hollywood sign and admitted he’d gotten hooked up with backstage access for a Taylor Swift concert, which he attended with his sister, mother, and grandmother. Goff admitted he’s a big Swift fan and called her the “coolest” celebrity he has met in L.A.

READ NEXT: How Much Money Does Tom Brady Have?