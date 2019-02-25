John Legend’s Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Legend is adding “The Voice coach” to his impressive résumé and will be one of the celebrity singing mentors on this season of the reality singing competition.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Legend has an estimated net worth of $45 Million. This number is not surprising, as the EGOT winner is not only an accomplished singer/songwriter whose career includes numerous chart-topping singles, sold-out tours, but he has produced and acted in several major productions, including Jesus Christ Superstar Live and La La Land.

Taking his latest accomplishments and professional endeavors into account, here’s what you need to know about John Legend’s net worth in 2019:

1. He Starred in a Super Bowl Commercial

During the 2019 Super Bowl, John Legend was a part of his second Pampers commercial, which featured his infant son, Miles, his wife Chrissy, and Adam Levine. According to USA Today, a 30-second commercial costs $5.25 million to air during the Super Bowl; the “Stinky Booty 2.0” commercial was 1 minute long. Those prices do not include negotiated pay for the celebrities featured in the commercial, and we can assume Legend came with a big price tag to appear (and sing!) in that commercial spot.

Legend also recently appeared in a commercial for Google Pixel, and he was previously in a Pampers commercial with his daughter Luna.

2. He Just Completed a National Christmas Tour

At the end of 2018, Legend went on a national tour with his new Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas.” The tour, although brief, was a big success, and the album performed well throughout the holiday season.

In addition to the album and the tour, Legend and his family released a Christmas special on NBC called “A Legendary Christmas With John & Chrissy.” NBC’s description of the special reads “John and Chrissy go surprise caroling with their friends Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq and Meghan Trainor, and other friends from their neighborhood will stop by their home to celebrate the holidays.” More celebrity guests, including Derek Hough and Kris Jenner, also made special appearances.

3. The Voice Coaches Make About $13 Million Each Season

According to Life & Style Magazine, each celebrity coach on The Voice makes about $13 million a season. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, who have been with the show since the beginning, made about $13 million each season; however, Life & Style says that Shelton negotiated a bigger contract in 2016 once his girlfriend joined as a coach.

Although Legend is a first-time coach, it is likely that his celebrity status has earned him a salary similar to his colleagues who have been with the show for longer. Although Alicia Keys made $8 million her first season, Miley Cyrus started out with about a $13 million contract.

4. He & His Wife Own a Beverly Hills Home & New York City Penthouse

In 2016, Variety reported that Teigen and Legend purchased an 8,520-foot mansion in Beverly Hills when they were expecting their first child, daughter Luna. They purchased the home for $14.1 million, which was formerly owned by Rihanna. The 5 bedroom, 8 bathroom home is gated in for privacy, on .86 acres of land.

Curbed New York reported that Teigen and Legend purchased a $9 million penthouse in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood in 2018. The penthouse, which is 2,610 square feet of space, is located in the same building as a one bedroom apartment that the couple previously owned (which they sold in 2016).

5. Chrissy Teigen’s Net Worth Is $26 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teigen’s net worth is about $26 million. In addition to being the third-highest paid model in 2017, she also has had a ton of success with both of her cookbooks and her new Target “Cravings” collection of kitchen and cookware.

The couple (who have been married since 2013) make more than enough money to support their family of four’s lifestyle and provide for their two young children, Luna and Miles, and their individual success only seems to make them more endearing as a Hollywood “power couple.” Elite Daily points out that with their combined income, Luna and Miles’ own net worths will be rather impressive, once that information becomes available.