Jussie Smollett’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jussie Smollett, the controversial actor, singer and activist, is accused of staging an assault because he was “dissatisfied” with his salary from Fox. Smollett is one of the co-stars of the hit show, “Empire,” which has aired on the network since 2014.

On January 29, Smollett said that he was attacked in Chicago, where “Empire” is recorded, in a racist and homophobic assault. Smollett said that the assailants beat him, doused him bleach, placed a noose around his neck and referred to him as a “f****t” and an “n****r.” Smollett handed himself into authorities on February 21 where he was charged with disorderly conduct for making a false police report, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told the media.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smollett has a net worth of around $1 million.

1. In 2016, Variety Reported That Smollett Was Making $20k Per Episode

In October 2016, it was reported that Smollett earned $20,000 per episode. The same report said the show’s stars, Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, were paid $175,000 per episode. Smollett’s salary was in line with Howard and Henson’s other on-screen children, Trai Byers and Bryshere Y. Gray.

The website Go Banking Rate gives Smollett’s net worth as being far lower than some of his co-stars. The website says that Henson is $16 million and Terrence Howard is listed as $5 million.

2. Smollett $125,000 to Various Charities in November 2018

In November 2018, Smollett donated $125,000 to various charities including, Black AIDS Institute, Flint KIDS, South Africa’s SKY Foundation, the Trayvon Martin Foundation, the Human Rights Campaign, Know Your Rights Camp, ACLU and the Anthony Burrell Dance School, reports TMZ. The article said that Smollett was also donating the proceeds from his album, “Sum of My Music,” to charitable causes.

In June 2017, it was reported that Smollett donated $20,000 to the Black AIDS Institute, in addition to raising another $20,000. The CEO of the institute said at the time that “Jussie talks the talk, walks the walk and puts his money where his mouth and heart are.”

3. Rumors the ‘Attack’ Was Motivated Over Smollett Being Written Off of ‘Empire’ Have Been Squashed

It had earlier been widely reported that the attack had been staged because Smollett was about to be written off of “Empire.” Those reports were rebuked by the writers of “Empire.” A statement issued by Smollett’s employers on February 15, via People, read, “The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of Empire is patently ridiculous. He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him.”

The day before Smollett was charged, Fox issued a statement, via the New York Times, reiterating their commitment to his character saying, “Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show.”

4. Police Say Smollett Paid Ola & Abel Osundairo $3,500 by Check to Attack Him

Smollett is accused of paying Ola and Abel Osundairo $3,500 to stage the assault. Police said on February 21 that they have a check showing payment from Smollett to the Osundairo brothers.

5. In the Summer of 2018 Smollett Played a Concert for ‘No Money’ to Raise Money for Flint, Michigan

During the summer of 2018, Smollett played a concert in Flint, Michigan, for “no money” as he sought to raise funds to help those affected by the water crisis in the city. Smollett told the audience during the concert, “What you all don’t know — she knows. It’s been this way since the beginning. I’m making no money from these concert tickets. All of the money is going to Flint kids.” Smollett was joined on stage by Mari Copeny, a 10-year-old activist in the city, he told the crowd that he wished adults “would learn from young people.”

The glow up is real. Love you fam @JussieSmollett pic.twitter.com/AGaoU7ZqO3 — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) June 13, 2018

