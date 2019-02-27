Marla Maples’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A&E is airing “Biography: The Trump Dynasty,” a 3-part special about the history of President Donald Trump’s family lineage. Trump’s second marriage to Marla Maples, the mother of his daughter Tiffany, will be featured during the special.

Marla Maples and Donald Trump were married from 1993 until 1999. Aside from being his ex-wife and Tiffany’s mother, Maples is known for her career as an actress and model and her active philanthropy. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth is at $20 million.

Here’s what you need to know about Marla Maples’ net worth:

1. She Received $2 Million in her Divorce Settlement From Donald Trump

NY Daily News reports that although Trump’s first wife Ivana received $14 million in their divorce, Trump and Maples signed a prenup before they were married, she only got $2 million in the settlement.

Although Maples tried to get a better deal for herself and Tiffany, NY Daily News quotes her as finally announcing “After giving Donald two years to honor the verbal commitments he made to me during our 12-year relationship, I decided to walk away completely under the terms of our prenuptial agreement that had been placed before me just five days before our 1993 wedding.”

2. She Sold Her Calabasas Mansion for $2.2 Million in 2013

After her divorce from Trump, Marla moved to Calabasas in California to raised her daughter Tiffany. According to Trulia, she bought her 5,770 square foot home for $1.349 million in 1999, and sold it for $2.2 million in 2013. This means she made about an $850,000 profit on the 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom mansion.

According to the New York Post, she moved back to New York City in 2016 to be closer to Tiffany, and is currently still living in New York.

3. She Competed on Season 22 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Marla Maples was one of the celebrity contestants on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars. Her professional partner was Tony Dovolani, and the two were eliminated in week 4. She dedicated her last performance before her elimination to Tiffany, who was preparing to graduate from college at the time.

According to the International Business Times, celebrities are offered about $125,000 to compete on a season of Dancing With the Stars, and receive additional pay based on how long they stay in the competition.

4. She Starred in ‘The Will Rogers Follies’ on Broadway

When she moved to New York City, Maples found success as a model and with minor acting roles. Her big acting break came when she landed a role in The Will Rogers Follies on Broadway, which opened in 1992.

She has had a number on television and film credits, since and according to her website bio has co-hosted The View, The Doctors, and Good Day New York. She also appeared on the reality show The Ex-Wives Club. Her most recent on-camera credit was in 2014; according to IMDB, she played “Amy Becker” on an episode of Liv and Maddie.

5. She Wrote a Memoir, but it Wasn’t Published

According to the Daily Beast, Maples wrote a memoir entitled All That Glitters Is Not Gold. It was supposed to be a cautionary tale featuring her relationship with Trump, but in 2002 it was shut down and never published.