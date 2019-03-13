Dorinda Medley Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dorinda Medley, star of the reality television series Real Housewives of New York City, has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Medley has acquired her wealth as a socialite, businesswoman and through her reality acting career. Here’s what you need to know about Medley’s net worth:

She is a Reality Television Personality & New York Socialite

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Medley is best known for appearing on the hit Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New York City, and also for her philanthropic work throughout the City.

Medley made cameo appearances on the series in earlier seasons as the friend of Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, but joined the show as an official cast member during Season 7.

She Owned a Cashmere Company Called DCL Cashmere

Medley moved to London to be with her first husband, where she started her own cashmere company called DCL Cashmere. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she had many high-profile clients while her company was in business, including Princess Diana and Joan Collins.

After spending a decade in London, she divorced her husband, sold her company and moved back to the states, where she raised her daughter as a single mom.

She Was a Real Estate Broker & Married a Hedge Fund Advisor

When she came back to the states, she became a real estate broker and met her second husband, Richard Medley, when she sold him a townhouse, according to her Bravo bio. Her husband was a hedge fund adviser at George Soros and the chief economist for the US House Banking Committee.

Together, the couple worked on fundraising for a variety of causes with different celebrities and politicians, including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton. Her husband passed away in 2011.

She Landed a Role on The Real Housewives of New York City in 2015

In 2015, Medley came into the spotlight after landing a spot in the popular Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New York City, which focuses on the lives of several “housewives” living in New York City.

The show originally premiered in 2008, the original line up consisted of Ramona Singer, Luann D’Agostino, Alex McCord, Bill Zarin, and Bethenny Frankel; it wasn’t until season seven that Medley joined as a regular cast member (although she did appear as a guest back in season four), according to Gazette Review.

The Real Housewives of New York City Reportedly Make Upwards of $250,000 Per Season

Her salary from The Real Housewives of New York City has never been revealed to the public, although it’s no secret the women on the series are all wealthy socialites. However, according to the Gazette Review, many of the ladies on the show make upwards of $250,000 per season.

