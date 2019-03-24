Eva Marcille’s Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

According to The Richest, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille Pigford has a net worth of $3 million. After winning Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model, Eva signed with Ford modeling agency, and her career sky-rocketed. She also ventured into acting, starring in the soap opera The Young and the Restless and appeared in Chris Rock’s film, I Think I Love My Wife.

The 34-year-old reality star, who first joined Bravo’s RHOA in 2017, married lawyer Michael Sterling in 2018 and is now a mother of two, daughter Marley from her previous relationship with Kevin McCall, and son, Michael Sterling Jr. Between her acting career, brand deals, guest hosting FOX’s Dish Nation, and developing her own fashion line, which just launched the Eva Marcille Home Collection, the reality TV star continues to make coin in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about Eva’s Net Worth:

1. Eva Made $250,000 to Star on ‘RHOA’ Season 11

Eva first joined Bravo’s long-running reality series in Season 10, and according to Radar Online, she’s raking in $250,000 to appear on Season 11. While that’s the base entry pay for new cast members, if Eva sticks with the series, she could soon quadruple her earnings.

Series’ stars Kandi Burruss currently makes $2.2 million, Porsha Williams, $1.2 million, Cynthia Bailey, $1.75 million, Marlo, who’s only a part-time cast member earns $270,000. NeNe Leaks has the biggest contract, making $2.75 million for Season 11.

2. Her Wedding to Michael Sterling Cost Over $350,000

In an interview with Essence Eva said “I was naive enough to think that I can plan a wedding for $80 to $100,000. I spent well over $350,000.” According to the Daily Mail, they spent $20,000 on white roses, orchis and hydrangea blooms.

In addition to the incredibly romantic decor, dinner for their 235 guests, which included port wine braised boneless beef short ribs, fontina cheese risotto, and seared salmon with fennel spinach cream, Eva had not one, but three wedding dress changes.

The Sterling’s also needed to shell out money for security to make sure there were no party crashers. “My husband hired plain clothes officers that were there in tuxes, so you would have never have known. Then I had five police department people there, and then I had security.”

3. Eva Designs Home Decor with Appareline Inc.

Once a fashion model, next a fashion designer. The now happily married mother of two teamed up with Appareline Inc. to start Eva Marcille Home Decor. The official site describes the line’s bold and vibrant furnishing finishes as “sure to give any home a luxe feel while staying fashionable and affordable for home decor.”

Item sold by Eva’s collection include bedding, decorative pillows, throws and quilts. Prices for comforters and sheets starts at $99.99, faux fur throws range from $39.99 to $49.99, while his and hers eye-masks sell for $11.99 each.

4. She Starred as Tracy on Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne’

While Eva’s guest starred on numerous TV shows such as Smallville, Kevin Hart’s Real Husbands of Hollywood, Everybody Hates Chris, and Let’s Stay Together, she was a series regular on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2009, spent two seasons as Tara on Born Again Virgin, and was Tracy on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. The actress has also appeared in a slew of movies including Sister Code, 24 Hour Love, and Chris Rock’s I Think I Love My Wife.

While her most recent film was in 2017, TVOne’s Miss Me this Christmas, Eva continues showing up on the small screen as a co-host of Dish Nation. On the radio, she’s also the co-host of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Never forgetting where she came from, Eva also recently returned as a guest mentor on the show that started it all for her, America’s Next Top Model.

5. She Starred in P. Diddy’s Ciroc Commercial with Chrissy Teigen



Before Eva received her own brand deals with Flat Tummy Co and Urban Skin, the blonde haired beauty was featured alongside fellow model Chrissy Teigen in P. Diddy’s iconic 2011 ‘Rat Pack’ commercial for Ciroc Vodka. Directed by Anthony Mandler, the celeb-studded ad starred actors Jesse Williams, Chad Michael Murray, Aaron Paul, Michael K. Williams and Frank Vincent as part of the new pack.

Eight years later, Eva and Diddy still remain friends. The two recently hung out together at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event.

