Alex Morgan’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Morgan has a net worth of $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Morgan has become the face of the USWNT at the 2019 World Cup and is one of the most recognizable female soccer players in the world. Off the field, Morgan continues to fight for equality and has been adamant about working for a better future for female soccer players.

“We have to do more in general–we have to be the athlete, we have to be the role model, we have to lead the way for the next generation,” Morgan explained to Time. “Are male athletes doing that? Are they thinking about anyone other than themselves? I don’t know. We do have more than one job within this role, and are getting paid much less.”

Morgan has built a brand that rivals her male counterparts. Morgan leans into her 6.6 million Instagram followers and earns an estimated $1 million annually, per Money.com.

Morgan is arguably the most marketable women’s soccer player in the world. This has allowed her to pursue business ventures away from soccer.

Morgan’s net worth is $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of Morgan’s earnings likely comes from endorsement and sponsorship opportunities. Morgan noted to Entrepreneur Magazine that she leans on meditation to help her balance all of her daily commitments.

“I like to do guided or unguided meditation in the morning,” Morgan noted to Entrepreneur. “That kind of sets up my day feeling positive and optimistic. When I’m home, in the morning I always love going for a walk with my dog and my husband and just feel the fresh breeze. My husband lives in Manhattan Beach — getting that ocean air before it gets too hot out, there’s like nothing it.”

2. Morgan’s Salary With the NWSL’s Orlando Pride is About $56,000

Morgan plays in the NWSL for the Orlando Pride. The NWSL salaries vary but members of the USWNT can receive a higher maximum amount of money. Orlando Weekly reported in 2016 that Morgan has a $56,000 salary, more than $16,000 higher than non-national team players can make. Morgan’s salary is likely slightly higher for 2019 as salaries tend to rise each season.

Orlando acquired Morgan via a 2015 trade with the Portland Thorns FC for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft and the first pick in the 2015 Expansion Draft, per NBC Sports. The NWSL is continuing to grow but it is her time on the USWNT that has increased her appeal to marquee brands.

“We’ve realized the women’s national team has such a great reach and can have such an influence on the next generation and young girls, but I think it’s exciting to see how much more our reach has [grown] in terms of young boys, in terms of peers, in terms of other women in similar situations as us,” Morgan told Pro Soccer USA.

3. Morgan Is Part of a Lawsuit Filed Against U.S. Soccer Fighting for Equal Pay

Morgan is one of 28 players who filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for “institutionalized gender discrimination,” per ESPN. Morgan detailed why the players are fighting for equal pay.

“Each of us is extremely proud to wear the United States jersey, and we also take seriously the responsibility that comes with that,” Morgan noted to ESPN. “We believe that fighting for gender equality in sports is a part of that responsibility. As players, we deserved to be paid equally for our work, regardless of our gender.”

The USWNT and U.S. Soccer recently agreed to take part in mediation after the World Cup. Prior to the World Cup, LUNA Bar picked up the difference to allow the USWNT players to receive the same World Cup roster bonus as their male counterparts.

4. Morgan Earns $1 Million Annually Thanks to Endorsement Deals With Nike, Coke & Secret

According to Money.com, Morgan earns an estimated $1 million annually with a lot of this money coming through endorsements. The USA would earn $4 million as a team if they win another World Cup in 2019. Morgan’s endorsement deals include Nike, Coke and Secret deodorant, per Time. USWNT legend Mia Hamm estimated that 75 percent of her earnings came from endorsements when she played.

“When I was playing, 75% of my money came from endorsements, 25% came from playing. I would love for that to be flipped,” Hamm told Time. “It’s frustrating that we’re still having these conversations. I’m proud of the women that they’re saying we’re not taking no for an answer.”

Morgan recently announced a partnership with Molecule, the maker of high-tech sleep systems. Molecule founder Albert Oh spoke about the partnership with the soccer star.

“It’s an honor to have Alex join our team of Molecule athletes that includes Tom Brady and Russell Wilson,” Oh told Entrepreneur. “Alex takes her recovery just as seriously as she does her training, and it reflects on her performance and her position as one of the leading athletes in the world.”

5. The USWNT Star Was Named to the Time 100 List

Morgan’s impact goes beyond sports and this was evidenced when she was named to the 2019 Time 100 list. Hamm wrote about Morgan’s impact on and off the pitch for the Time feature.

As the mother of 12-year-old twin daughters, I fully understand the impact that Alex makes on this next generation of young girls. Her commitment to set such a positive example for them is unmatched, and I am incredibly grateful that the future of our game is in such good hands.

Beyond traditional endorsements, Morgan has also been part of projects where she is the face for unique products. Morgan was the star of the Nickelodeon movie Alex & Me and wrote a series of books targeting middle schoolers that is now an Amazon series, per Time.