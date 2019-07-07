Cameron Boyce Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Disney Channel Actor Cameron Boyce has died at age 20, his family confirmed to ABC News.

Cameron Boyce had a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Gazette Review and other sources.

Here’s everything you need to know about Boyce’s net worth.

1. He’s Been Acting Since at Least Age Nine

Boyce made his movie debut in the 2008 horror film Mirrors when he was just nine years old, according to ABC News. He then appeared two years later as Adam Sandler’s son in his film Grown Ups. Boyce then reprised the role for Grown Ups 2.

According to his IMBD page, he also appeared in the music video for “That Green Gentleman” by Panic! at the Disco in 2008.

However, ABC News reported that his first big role was on the Disney Channel show Jessie. He played the character of Luke Ross for the entirety of the show’s four seasons and 98 episodes. Many know Boyce best from his role in the Disney Channel original movie Descendants, in which he played Carlos, the son of the memorable Disney Villain Cruella de Vil. He also voiced the titular character of Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” a Disney Channel spokesperson told ABC News. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

2. He Raised $30,000 for the Thirst Project

Boyce was awarded with with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 2018 Thirst Gala for raising $30,000 toward nonprofit Thirst Project, which went toward building wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland according to ABC News.

“…It’s not about the award, it’s about what you do to get it,” Boyce told CelebSecretsTV.

That’s not the only award he won in his life. He won the Young Artist Award in 2012 for “Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Ensemble Cast” for his work in Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, according to IMDB. He shares the award with Jordana Beatty, Preston Bailey, Parris Mosteller, Garrett Ryan, Ashley Boettcher, Taylar Hender and Jackson Odell.

Boyce was also nominated for two honors from the Behind the Voice Actors Awards in 2014 for his work on Jake and the Never Land Pirates: one for “Best Male Vocal Performance by a Child” and another for “Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Children’s/Educational”

3. He Met Former Vice President Joe Biden

Boyce introduced former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden Courage Awards last March, according to ABC News.

The Biden Courage Awards, hosted by It’s On Us and the Biden Foundation, recognizes students and their efforts to stop sexual assault in their communities, said It’s On Us Executive Director Tracey Vitchers. Students receive awards in four different categories: policy change, greek student organizing, campus organizing and bystander intervention.

4. He Died from a Seizure in his Sleep

A spokesperson on behalf of the Boyce family told ABC News that Boyce died after having a seizure while sleeping. The seizure was the result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was receiving treatment for. The medical condition was not disclosed.

The family asked for privacy while they mourn the loss of Boyce.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the spokesperson said.

5. His Grandmother Was One of the “Clinton 12”

Boyce appeared on Disney XD and Disney Channel’s Be Inspired short film series to talk about his grandmother, Jo Ann Boyce, who was one of the “Clinton 12” according to People.

The publication reports that in 1956, two years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown v. Board of Education made racial segregation in public schools illegal, 12 black teenagers attended the first integrated public high school in the South at Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee. Jo Ann was one of those teenagers.

“My Nana stuck up for what she believed in and did something amazing,” Cameron told the publication. “Things are going to happen in your life and you’re going to face adversity, but if you grow from that and learn from that, you’re a better person because of it.”

Teen Vogue reported that Cameron is biracial and that his mother is of Jewish descent.

“There’s a lot of people in Hollywood who don’t look like me or don’t have similar features like me,” Cameron told Teen Vogue. “When it’s a lead [role], it’s very hard to come by. We sort of are working to change that. That is something that is important to everyone of color, a minority. It’s very important for people not only see in Hollywood and feel represented but also sort of even the playing field a bit.”

