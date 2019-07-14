Colt Johnson Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colt Johnson, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has a net worth of $500,000, according to The Richest. Johnson has dealt with some financial hardship throughout his relationship with ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who would frequently ask Johnson for spending money and was arrested several times.

Johnson acquired his net worth through a combination of reality tv and his career as a software engineer. Here’s what you need to know about Johnson’s net worth, job and income:

1. He Works as a Software Engineer at Konami Gaming

According to his LinkedIn page, Colt is a software engineer at Konami Gaming, and according to the national average, a software engineer makes upwards of $115,000 annually.

“I am a creative, driven software engineer, at my best when actively engaged in seeking solutions to complex and demanding problems,” he wrote on his bio. “I enjoy working across the full spectrum of programming challenges and am always eager to develop my understanding of new tools and technologies that will enhance my professional performance.”

The Richest states that Colt’s net worth is approximately $500,000, although the reality star has neither confirmed nor denied that number.

2. Money Was an Issue Between Johnson & Lima

Money has always been an issue between Johnson and his ex-wife. Johnson has complained in the past that Lima was constantly asking him for money, which he eventually started to deny her. In the clip above, she tells the cameras she wants “one millions dollars” from Johnson, but she settled for $200 per month.

Larissa has even offered Colt sexual favors in return for money and gifts, including getting lip fillers. She once said she deserves to get lip injections because Colt has a “hungry” sex drive, and told him that she’d be more “motivated” in that aspect if she felt more confident about herself.

3. He Bought Lima an Impressive Engagement Ring

Lima enjoys a lavish lifestyle, complete with plastic surgery, expensive clothing and plenty of spending money, which she often got from Johnson. Johnson isn’t as luxurious as his ex-wife, and was actually quite the frugal saver; the reality star was driving a car without air conditioning while TLC was filming the show, and he shares a house and rent with his mother Debbie.

However, he did buy Larissa a pretty impressive engagement ring, so fans of the reality couple have been curious about how much money the couple actually has.

4. Johnson Supported Lima Financially When She First Came to the U.S.

Earlier this year, Colt posted a photo on Instagram about how he has done everything he can to make his (now ex) wife happy, but that it never seemed to be enough for her. He noted that he had spent a significant amount of money on Lima when she first came to the U.S., buying her food, clothes, makeup and other comforting essentials.

“I don’t understand my soon to be ex wife,” he wrote. “She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America. Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her. When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her. My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

5. He Made Approximately $1,000 Per Episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Plus a $2,500 Bonus

The Richest reports that Colt also got $1,000 per episode during his time on 90 Day Fiancé (the standard for each couple on the show), plus an extra $2,500 to do the reunion finale episode at the end of the season.

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make a significantly lower amount of money than many other reality stars, with most of them making as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the tell-all, according to Cheat Sheet.

