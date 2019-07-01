Hannah Brown’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Hannah Brown’s net worth is estimated at $100,000 or more, according to Cheat Sheet.

Most men and women who take on the role of The Bachelorette or The Bachelor decide to quit their jobs. In return, they make a salary of about $100,000 plus some hefty perks, according to Good Housekeeping.

Before her role as The Bachelorette, Hannah B. was Miss Alabama USA 2018 and a contestant on Miss USA. She earned perks as Miss Alabama and split her time between volunteering for her role and working as an interior designer.

Hannah Brown was also a contestant on The Bachelor with Colton Underwood. Her time on The Bachelor had a dramatic ending when he sent her home during a one-on-one date.

Compared to the salary and glamorous perks of being The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, contestants on the shows aren’t paid anything at all, according to TV Insider. Previous contestants have discussed struggles with paying to be on the show, often quitting their jobs and then shelling out money for wardrobes and other necessary items to stand out on the show.

According to Good Housekeeping, the salary for The Bachelorette and The Bachelor was bumped up to $100,000. Previously, stars would earn a salary similar to what they earned at their jobs, which would be about $51,500 for Hannah B. Now The Bachelor and Bachelorette usually receive about $100,000 for salaries, meaning she got a salary bump for her time on the show.

She is new to the working world after graduating college from University of Alabama in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.

Hannah worked for Gracefully Done in Northport, Alabama for about two years. The website says, “Gracefully Done specializes in creating elegant living spaces, while maintaining a functional and comfortable home. Since 2007, we have been matching our expertise with our clients tastes to create authentic, beautiful spaces. Located in the heart of historic downtown Northport, Gracefully Done offers full service interior design.”

Hannah wrote about her work in an Instagram post November 11, 2017. It said, “Shoutout to my work fam! I’m an interior designer at @gracefullydonedesigns and these are my people. Thankful that even though I left the day before Miss Alabama USA, and casually mentioned I entered “a pageant” for the weekend–these ladies lifted me up, and celebrated the Lord’s vision for this season in my life—even though we all were a bit surprised.

“My job is awesome, and we all love being able to make people’s dreams for their home a reality. Come see us, if you are in ttown!

Oh and that last picture is a proof of the billboard we have–I mean how sweet?! So so thankful!!”

I can assure you this isn’t even close to what “I woke up like”. Not all hero’s wear capes @lizomakeup 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dz1vIJuEvK — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 16, 2019

The stars of The Bachelor and Bachelorette earn perks in addition to their salaries for their time on the show. While the contestants are paying for wardrobes, the stars receive free wardrobes, according to Good Housekeeping.

A previous Bachelorette, Emily Maynard, had a $350,000 wardrobe on the show, according to Today. Good Housekeeping reported they typically get to keep the wardrobe after the show.

She shared a video on Twitter as makeup artist Liz Oliver did her makeup for the show.

“I can assure you this isn’t even close to what “I woke up like”. Not all hero’s wear capes @lizomakeup” Hannah wrote.

4. She Also Earns Money For Instagram Followers

Hannah B. had 1.3 million followers on Instagram June 30, and can earn sponsors for her posts, according to Good Housekeeping. Those sponsors can pay between $1,000 to $10,000 per post.

Social media sponsors are a perk that comes with the notoriety of being on the show. Hannah B. had a strong social media following before she was on The Bachelorette. Good Housekeeping reported she had 900,000 followers before the season premiered.

Hannah Brown’s name recognition could also land her spots on other reality shows and other opportunities, earning her more money.

She wrote on Instagram May 13, 2018, “Friends!! I’ve been slacking on social media but I’ve been just living my best life in Miss USA world. I’ll try to catch up and be fun—but y’all—this is a party. Day 1 @theperfectface gave me a fresh look and @chihaircare handled my hair effortlessly for all our Reg and Fit looks! Im so expectant for the rest of the week, but please continue to pray for me and my spirits to stay, well, Alabama Hannah joyful.”

5. She Won Perks As Miss Alabama

Miss Alabama can win up to $100,000 in scholarships, according to Advance Local. It was unclear exactly how much scholarship money Hannah B. won.

She won the Miss Alabama USA 2018 crown.

After winning the crown, she wrote on Instagram, “So I’m Miss Alabama USA 2018. If you’re shocked, I am too. If you are excited–sweet–I am too! The Lord is so faithful. I’m honored He has given me this opportunity to serve His people with this shiny hat 👑. That’s my goal this year–to love and encourage people anyway I can. Please follow me this year @missalusa on this incredible journey…it’s going to be a fun one!”

Past winners won enough to pay for medical school with their scholarship earnings. Hannah went on to compete for Miss USA.

Hannah received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Alabama in 2017.

She shared a post on Instagram signing the documents to make her role as Miss USA official on November 6, 2017. “It’s official official. Signed, sealed, delivered–I’m yours Alabama,” she wrote.