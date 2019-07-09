Ross Perot Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ross Perot, an American businessman, philanthropist and former presidential candidate, has died at age 89. Before his death, Perot had a net worth of $4.1 billion, according to Forbes, making him the 167th richest person in the United States.

Perot acquired his net worth through a series of business ventures, including his company Electronic Data Systems, which he founded in 1962. He netted $1.5 billion selling it to General Motors In 1986 and sold his computer services firm, Perot Systems, to Dell Computer for $3.9 billion, netting $800 million, according to Forbes.

Here’s a look at Perot’s wealth, how he’s earned it and what he has does with it over the years:

1. Perot Started His Career at IBM in 1957 Before Leaving to Launch His Own Business

Perot worked as a salesman at IBM until 1962, when he decided to leave the company and launch his own business, forming Electronic Data Systems. EDS, an information technology equipment and services company, quickly grew into a thriving business, garnering Perot a substantial income, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 1968, Perot took EDS public and became a millionaire.

2. He Sold EDS to General Motors for $2.5 Billion & Later Sold Perot Systems to Dell for $3.9 Billion

Throughout the years, as Perot’s shares grew, so did his wealth, and he quickly achieved billionaire status. In 1984, he sold EDS to General Motors for an impression $2.5 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Four years later, he founded a new business enterprise called Perot Systems, which he later sold to Dell for $3.9 billion in 2009, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Forbes reports that Perot was also an investor in Steve Jobs’ NEXT computer company, which Jobs founded after leaving Apple in 1985.

3. He Ran for President in 1992 & Received 19 Percent of the Popular Vote During His Run

Perot joined the American political scene in 1992, when he ran for the U.S. presidency as an independent candidate. Despite losing to President Bill Clinton, Perot did gain close to 19 percent of the popular vote. He ran again in 1996. Perot retains the title of the richest man to ever run for president, even over Donald Trump, according to Mashable.

During his presidential run, he treated Americans to half-hour long primetime infomercials on how he intended to fix the economy, Forbes reports.

4. He Has Endorsed George W. Bush & Mitt Romney for President in the Past

Although he hasn’t run for president again since 1996, Perot has involved himself in presidential elections over the years, and has endorsed presidential candidates such as George W. Bush in 2000 and Mitt Romney in both 2008 and 2012.

Aside from his endorsements of Bush and Romney, Perot has mostly remained quiet on topics of politics over the last few decades. However, in 2005, he supported a proposal to extend technology to students, including making laptops available to them, in Texas, and testified in front of the Texas Legislature in support of the proposal.

5. He Has Authored Several Books Over the Years, Including an Autobiography

Perot has also penned several books over the years, including “Ross Perot: My Life & the Principles for Success,” “United We Stand,” and his very own autobiography, “Ross Perot: My Life.”

According to Forbes, Perot’s efforts to rescue hostages in Iran was recounted in the 1984 book “On Wings of Eagles” by Ken Follett.

