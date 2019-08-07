Braunwyn Windham-Burke on Real Housewives of Orange County: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The new addition to Real Housewives of Orange County is one of the richest.

Braunwyn is a lifestyle blogger and mother of seven. Her husband, Sean Burke, is the President of Channelstars, a Newport Beach IT firm.

She joined the RHOC cast to show that she can have fun even while raising seven children. She told ET that being a reality star was the only piece missing from her life.

Braunwyn is also a fashion icon, and she loves to show off her style on Instagram. The real housewife has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has 7 Kids & A Mommy Blog

Braunwyn has seven children and describes herself as “a globe-trotting mom.” She likes to give parenting advice on her lifestyle blog, Barefoot in Heels.

“My life is kinda ridiculous,” she wrote on her blog. “Why am I doing this? Well, because people keep asking me to. Turns out, somewhere along the way of over procreation I’ve stumbled onto something kinda novel…enjoying it! I’m not totally sure where I’m going to take this, I’m sure it’ll change as I do, but I promise it’ll funny, irreverent, and honest, sharing what I love, hate and find amusing!!”

She is 41 and has children ranging from college-aged to her baby, who was born in 2018. Her children are baby Hazel, toddler Koa, twins Caden and Curran, and teenagers Jacob, Rowan and Bella, according to her Bravo profile.

Braunwyn’s Husband, Sean Burke, Is President of an IT Company

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, is president of an IT firm called Channelstars based in Newport Beach, California, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has worked at the company for nearly 10 years, and he has been president for one year.

“Channelstars is based on the principal that success is built through good relationships and association. We assist companies in strategic planning, marketing, virtual and physical blended environments, content and video development. We understand the market is changing rapidly, and we are here to help our partners and customers stay ahead! We also have specialists and success in the fashion, entertainment, tech and public sector industries including healthcare,” the company’s website says.

He studied economics, Japanese and accounting at UC Santa Barbara, his profile says.

Braunwyn Has Two Nannies

Braunwyn doesn’t raise seven kids all by herself. She also has two nannies.

“A friend of Kelly’s from the Balboa Bay Club, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is a wife and mother of seven children ranging from diapers to diplomas – baby Hazel, toddler Koa, twins Caden and Curran, and teenagers Jacob, Rowan and Bella,” her Bravo profile says. “With the help of two nannies, she is a full-time mom and currently hopes to turn her mommy blog into a book. When she is not escaping to her love shack with husband Sean, Braunwyn is always ready for a mom’s night out as she gets to know these OC ladies in more ways than one.

She shared a photo of her family on Instagram with the caption, “So grateful to share this over the top crew we created.”

Braunwyn is the Newest Addition to RHOC

Braunwyn joined the RHOC cast because she wanted to show that she could balance her life with raising seven children.

“I think, for me, one of the big reasons I did the show was because it’s important to say, ‘Yes, I have seven kids. I’m a full-time mom,’ but it’s also, I have another side to me and that’s OK,” she told ET. “I can go out, I can have fun and that’s allowed. So, I’m a great mom, but I’m also a great friend and a great wife, [and] I’m also sometimes just Braunwyn.”

The cast addition was leaked online, so she decided to show off a picture of her huge family.

“I mean….if someone else leaked it I can too right,” she wrote on Instagram, announcing she was joining the show. “What an amazing day filming with the whole family, my oldest and I both cried when they handed me that orange, talk about dreams coming true!!! So excited to share this time in our lives with everyone.”

Braunwyn Loves To Show Off Her Fashion Sense on Instagram

Braunwyn loves to show off her style on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a new outfit nearly every day.

She also posts her Outfit of the Day on her blog.

“I’d like to live like this,” she wrote on Instagram.