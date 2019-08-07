Gina Kirschenheiter’s Net Worth on Real Housewives of Orange County: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gina Kirschenheiter is worth $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her one of the richest housewives.

However, her financial worth faced an upset when she took steps toward divorce with her husband, Matthew. He then lost his job after he was arrested on suspicions of domestic abuse. She sought financial support from her husband, and they listed their $975,000 home last year.

But then, Gina and Matthew got back together in 2019. It’s unclear where their marriage will turn after their brief separation and reunion, or what that will mean to her financial assets.

Her husband was arrested for alleged domestic violence in June, 2019, and “let go” from his job as a financial planner, according to Radar Online. He has not formally been charged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gina Kirschenheiter Became A Stay-At-Home Mom When She Had Her Kids

Gina Kirschenheiter decided to become a stay-at-home mom when she had her first son. Before that, she worked as a flight attendant and executive assistant after earning her master’s degree in health administration. Her undergrad was in psychology at Hostra University.

When a Newsweek reporter jokingly asked what she wants to be when she grows up, she said, “I’m still trying to figure that out!

“I was a very typical kid of my generation,” she told Newsweek. “I went to college, since that’s what you do, and I liked psychology, but not enough to pull the trigger on it. My first year out of college I was broke and wanted to travel so I was an international flight attendant for [the now-defunct] North American Airlines. We did charter flights, military mostly. I worked on the Upper East Side [of Manhattan] for the owner of Rallye Motors on Long Island, as their executive assistant. I also worked at the Hofstra [North Shore-LIJ] Schoolof Medicine, where I was going to go back to school for a master’s in health administration, but then I got pregnant with my son and said, ‘OK, I can’t do that.’ Then I became a mother, so that was just my focus.”

She often shares photos of her children and family on Instagram, where she has 293,000 followers.

“Forever my babies,” she wrote on Instagram.

She Separated From Her Husband, & Then They Got Back Together

Gina Kirschenheiter separated from her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, in 2018 and filed for divorce during filming of the Real Housewives of Orange County. But in 2019, they got back together.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” she wrote on Instagram June 11, 2019, sharing a wedding picture. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’ Happy Birthday Matthew.”

Her Instagram followers were confused by the picture, surprised the couple reunited and referencing allegations of domestic abuse. We’ll see what twists and turns are revealed on Season 14 of RHOC.

Gina Kirschenheiter & Husband Matthew Listed Their House for $975,000

With a divorce pending, Gina Kirschenheiter and husband Matthew Kirschenheiter listed their Orange County, California home for $975,000 in 2018, according to Reality Blurb. The couple got back together in 2019, but it still appears they moved out.

“New house….fresh start but yet Matt and his parents are always there for me and us,” she wrote on Instagram in February, 2019, captioning a photo of her husband and her father-in-law doing some work on their new home.

Their listed home was four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms in Coto de Caza. It is a single-story home with travertine flooring, wooden shutters, upgraded bathrooms, a landscaped backyard with a built-in BBQ area, a three-car tandem garage and a gourmet kitchen in a 24-hour, guard-gated community with a private country club and signature golf courses. The couple bought the 2,208 square foot home in 2016 for $840,000, according to Reality Blurb.

She Was Seeking Financial Support From Her Husband

Gina Kirschenheiter separated from her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, March 30, 2018, and filed for divorce two days later. They were married May 15, 2010 and have three children. As a part of the divorce filing, she asked for sole physical custody of the children with shared legal custody and granted Matthew visitation. She also asked for the judge to award her “domestic partner support” and terminate “spousal support,” according to Radar Online. She also asked Matthew to pay for her legal fees, and determined they would decide how to divide their assets later.

But the separation didn’t last long. The couple got back together in 2019.

“2019 Easter family photo… when all you want is one social media worthy pic and instead nature starts calling! Dysfunctional but wouldn’t want it any other way… scroll for what real family photos look like,” she wrote on Instagram.

5. Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, Worked as a Financial Planner, But Was ‘Let Go’ After Arrest

Matthew Kirschenheiter lost his job working with investment management firm PIMCO after he was arrested on allegations of domestic violence, Radar Online reported July 19. He has not formally been charged. He was arrested June 22 on suspicions of felony domestic violence. He was accused of choking and threatening his wife.

“Matt was recently terminated from PIMCO after the incident with Gina,” a source told Radar. “He is devastated, and does not know how he is going to provide for his family.”

Gina filed for a temporary restraining order, saying he threatened to kill her and beat her. She was granted the temporary order June 24, according to Radar Online.