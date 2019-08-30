Valerie Harper’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Valerie Harper‘s net worth was $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Even with her celebrity status, Harper struggled to make ends meet to pay for her cancer treatment.

Harper rose to fame on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as Rhoda Morgenstern. She became a star on the show’s spin-off, Rhoda.

Harper fought lung cancer after her diagnosis in 2009. In 2013, she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer and given only three months to live. Harper far outlived the prognosis of her terminal cancer, but the medical bills stacked up. A family friend set up a GoFundMe for Harper, asking fans to help pay her medical bills.

1. Fans Helped Pay Valerie Harper’s ‘Unrelenting’ Medical Bills

Why Americans don't demand better health care is amazing. Go Fund Me pages are not a solution to the health care problem in America and even Valerie Harper has had to go this route. I think Americans deserve better. https://t.co/auArzLJYO4 — Wayne Atherholt (@wayneatherholt) July 24, 2019

Valerie Harper turned to her fans to help pay for her cancer treatment after “unrelenting bills” sapped her bank account. Her husband, Tony Cacciotti, paid for her care as long as possible. A family friend named Deanna set up the GoFundMe fundraiser July 8.

The fundraiser raised $66,181 in 22 days. It was closed after it received donations from 1,256 fans.

“We are so grateful for your love and support. I will continue to provide updates on Valerie’s Facebook page from time to time as we know that you will be thinking about her,” Deanna wrote on an update.

“Your care and support is greatly appreciated,” she wrote on the page. “Valerie is loved by many friends and fans around the globe and although calls and emails can’t always be returned, she will receive and read the messages you post below.”

2. Valerie Harper’s Cancer Treatment Cost $3 Million

Valerie Harper’s cancer treatment cost $3 million since her diagnosis in 2013. Her treatment included alternative treatments and experimental drugs. She was given only three months to live in 2013 when she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

“Valerie has defied all odds and continued working and enjoying each day years beyond what doctors had expected. Her husband, Tony Cacciotti, has been by her side giving her support and hope every step of the way,” the GoFundMe page said. “Valerie has been grateful over the years for the medical breakthroughs along this difficult journey but insurance doesn’t cover everything. There are unrelenting medical costs on a continuous basis. Valerie is currently taking a multitude of medications and chemotherapy drugs as well as going through extreme physical and painful challenges now with around the clock, 24/7 care immediately needed which is not covered by insurance. This is just part of the daily cost that is without a doubt a financial burden that could never be met alone. This GoFundMe initiative from Tony, is to ensure she receives the best care possible.”

3. Valerie Harper Was Taking $1,000 Pills

Valerie Harper was taking pills that cost $1,000 apiece as a part of her cancer treatment, according to Radar Online. She was taking 10 of those pills per week. That medication alone cost more than half a million dollars a year. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. It is unclear how long she was taking those specific pills.

Valerie Harper’s husband, Tony Cacciotti, wrote on the GoFundMe he did not want to put his wife in hospice care.

“I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can’t because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other and I won’t because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she’s been here on earth,” he wrote.

“We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.

“There are two special ANGELS on this planet masquerading as humans who live and work together, that have made it possible to have all of Val’s needs taken care of.

“For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that ‘it’s hard letting go.’ So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong right beside her.

“Many, many thanks for your outpouring of kindness and support.”

4. Valerie Harper Sold Her Beverly Hills Home To Help Pay For Cancer Treatment

Hello, I am unable to re-open @ValerieHarper's Twitter account at this time and wanted to share a message from her husband, Tony. Thanks for all the love and support everyone — Deanna –#ValerieHarper #love #gratitude

– pic.twitter.com/jFL5are8pg — Rhoda (@RhodaTVShow) July 23, 2019

Valerie Harper was forced to sell her Beverly Hills home to help pay for her cancer treatment.

She sold the home in Los Angeles, along with many of her valuable possessions to help pay her medical bills, according to Radar Online.

5. Valerie Harper Had a Net Worth Of $1 Million

Valerie Harper had a net worth of $1 million. She spent her high school years in Jersey City, New Jersey after moving frequently as a child. When her family moved to New York, she decided to stay in the New York City area so she could focus on dance. The ballet training led to her work on Broadway, performing in L’il Abner, Wildcat, Take Me Along and others.

She later moved to Los Angeles, and a casting director spotted her. That landed her a spot on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, playing Rhoda Morgenstern. She later starred in the show’s spin-off, Rhoda.

She won four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her work on the sitcoms. She also had guest starring roles on Desperate Housewives and Drop Dead Diva. She also competed on Dancing With The Stars.

