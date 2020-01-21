Chief Justice John Roberts’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Roberts’ net worth makes him a multi-millionaire, which is actually in line with many of the Supreme Court Justices.

1. John Roberts’ Net Worth Ranges from $5 to $11 Million

Roberts’ net worth ranges from $5 million to $11 million, the Center for Public Integrity reported. This is an increase from 2015, when he reportedly had a minimum net worth of $4.24 million. In 2013, his net worth was estimated at $2.8 million to $6.6 million.

2. His Income Is From Savings Plans, Stock & Mutual Funds

Roberts’ income comes from mostly education savings plans and mutual funds. Roberts also has stock holdings in Time Warner and Texas Instruments worth at least $500,000 each, and at least $100,000 in Sirius XM and Thermo Fisher Scientific, a medical research company. In 2011, he chose not to participate in a patent infringement appeal because he held more than $100,000 of assets in Microsoft.

He built up some of his net worth while working at Hogan & Hartson, Above the Law noted. In 2016, he also made money teaching at the University of Tokyo in Japan, NBC News reported. He earned $13,600 teaching historical perspectives of the U.S. Supreme Court.

3. He Owns a Cottage in Ireland & His Wife Is a Legal Recruiter

Roberts also owns part of a cottage in Ireland that is worth up to $50,000.

According to his 2016 disclosure, his wife also earned income from Major, Lindsey & Africa, and attorney search consultant business. She’s a legal recruiter, which brings in a nice salary for the couple, Above the Law noted.

In 2016, he and his wife purchased a second home on Hupper Island. At the same time, they filed for a $1 million 15-year mortgage, Bangor Daily reported. The home was purchased from the former host of This Old House. The home is 1,560-square-feet and was built in 1970.

4. He Was the Second-Richest Supreme Court Justice in 2017

From six to possibly all nine of the Supreme Court justices are millionaires, according to the Center for Public Integrity. The richest is Associate Justice Stephen Bryer, whose net worth ranged from $6.15 million all the way up to $16 million. Some of that came from book royalties. John Roberts was the second-richest in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan all were millionaires too.

Despite being the second-richest, he doesn’t take the most trips. In 2016, NBC News reported that Sotomayor took the most trips at 16, but none were international Ginsburg took eight trips, including one to Korea. Roberts only took one trip in that year and it was to Tokyo.

In 2011, he was the third-richest on the Supreme Court, Open Secrets reported.

5. He Makes a Salary of $270,700 a Year

In 2018, Roberts was bringing in a salary of $267,000 a year as Chief Justice, Money.com reported. In 2019, he was bringing in $270,700, the U.S. Court’s judicial compensation website notes.

When they retire, federal judges can receive their full yearly pay if they’re at least 65 years old and have served for 15 years, while agreeing to continue doing some work, Money.com reported. According to U.S. law, they must also “hold office during good behavior.” If they retire after 65, the years of service required will decrease by one year until the age of 70, when they reach the minimum of 10 years of required service.