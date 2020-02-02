Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth 2020: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez is performing alongside Shakira as the headliner for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Jennifer Lopez has a net worth of $400 million and earns around $40 million each year.

While the halftime show is one of the most coveted positions from A-list recording artists due to the number of people who will be tuning in, the singer, dancer, actor, and businesswoman will not be paid for the job. That means that the Super Bowl will not have a direct impact on Lopez’s annual income or overall net worth.

Here’s what you need to know about Jennifer Lopez’s net worth:

1. Lopez Purchased a Bel Air Mansion for $28 Million in 2016

Although Lopez owns a number of properties, Daily Mail reports that home base for Lopez and her fiancee Alex Rodriguez is the Bel Air mansion she purchased back in 2016 for $28 million.

The almost 14,000 square foot house has 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms. The property is almost 8 acres, and also features luxury amenities including a Hawaiian-themed oasis, a putting green, an amphitheater, and an infinity pool.

2. Lopez Gets Paid an Average $2.2 Million Per Tour Stop

According to Forbes, JLo earns, on average, $2.2 million for each show she gives on her tours. In spite of that hefty price tag to perform, Marc Ganis told Forbes that JLo, and all other Super Bowl headliners, are willing to perform that show for free because of the incredible opportunity for self-promotion. He said “They are willing to perform for free and even subsidize the production costs through their record label or concert promoters because of this incredible exposure. Even the biggest names need to continually promote themselves. The Super Bowl halftime show is the single biggest promotional vehicle for a music star on the planet.”

Forbes also reports that, during her two years performing at the Zappos Theater for her Las Vegas Residency, she made over $100 million.

3. Lopez Was Paid $15 Million for Her Role in ‘Monster-In-Law’

Lopez is a true triple threat, and continues to have a successful acting career in both film and television. According to Celebrity Net Worth, one of her highest-paid acting roles was for Monster-In-Law; she was paid $15 million to star in the film, which made $154.7 million in the box office.

Lopez’s most recent film was Hustlers, which grossed over $157.6 million in worldwide box office sales. She was nominated for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a Critics Choice award for her performance as Ramona in the film.

4. Lopez Made $12 Million Per Season as a Judge on ‘American Idol’

Lopez appeared as a celebrity judge on American Idol for seasons 10, 12, 13, 14, and 15. Celebrity Net Worth reports that gig earned Lopez $12 million per year.

Today, Lopez is a judge on a different reality talent competition – World of Dance. She is also the show’s executive producer. The show is currently in its third season, and Lopez judges alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

While she does a great job as a World of Dance judge, Lopez does not think her dance skills are up to par with what the show’s contestants bring to the WOD stage. According to Vibe, she said “The level of tricks and technical skills is not something that I had when I was coming up. Even though I know my flips and tricks just a little bit, I’m in awe of what they are able to do.”

5. Lopez’s Engagement Ring From Alex Rodriguez Is Worth Over $1 Million

Lopez and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez got engaged in May 2019. It was Lopez’s 5th time getting engaged and will be her 4th marriage. Money.com reports that the ring, which features an emerald cut diamond between 12 and 20 carats in weight, is worth over $1 million and could have cost Rodriguez up to $5 million.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Rodriguez has a net worth of $350 million, $50 less than his fiancée.

