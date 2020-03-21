Kenny Rogers’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Legendary country music singer Kenny Rogers died on Friday. He was 81 years old. The cause of death for the singer was listed as natural causes. Rogers had a music career that spanned six decades, and during that time he acquired a net worth of $250 million, according to The Richest.

During his career, Rogers had dozens of hits, including 24 singles that were No. 1. He earned three Grammy Awards and six Country Music Awards. Some of his hits include songs like “Buy Me A Rose,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lady,” “Lucille,” “The Gambler,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years.”

More, his 1978 hit “The Gambler,” inspired multiple TV movies, which Rogers also appeared in.

The star’s publicist announced Rogers’ death on Twitter Saturday. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.”

The family wouldn’t be having a public service because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. “The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency,” Rogers’ publicist said. “They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

For more fast facts about Roger’s net worth, continue reading below:

1. He Had One of The Most Expensive Divorces

Rogers was married five times and admitted he truly loved all his wives when they decided to get married. He also had one of the most expensive divorces.

Marianne Gordon was Rogers’ fourth wife and they were married in 1977. After nearly 17 years together, they divorced in 1993, and it cost Rogers $60 million.

He said she deserved the money. “Marianne really did deserve the $60 million because she is a great girl and we had a perfect marriage for 15 years,” he told The Independent.

“I found that our lifestyles were clashing. So one day we just said, ‘Life is short, we deserve to be happy, let’s find something else to do with our lives,’ and the marriage ended.”

2. Rogers’ Movie ‘Six Pack’ Grossed at $20 million at the U.S. Box Office

Rogers made his film debut as an actor in 1982 playing the role of race-car driver Brewster Baker in Six Pack. Diane Lane also starred in the flick, which grossed $20 million at the U.S. box office.

The New York Times didn’t give Rogers the best review for his acting. “His singing, infrequent as it is here, comes as a happy change of pace since his acting is much less assured. Mr. Rogers is not over demonstrative here, but he tends to overdo even the simplest gestures, stirring a bowl of chili as if he were rowing a boat, or driving a car as if he were pretending to drive a car,” the Times wrote. “He’s pleasant here, but not very natural, which is just as well; no one else in the film is any more authentic than he.”

He went on to score another No. 1 hit from the film with “Love Will Turn You Around.”

3. His Bel Air Estate Had A Value of $65 Million

Rogers’ estate in Bel Air had a value of $65 million. It sold for $50 million in 2015, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He named the property Liongate when he bought it in the 70s. It has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in the main house. The estate also includes a ballroom, saltwater pool, a refrigerated wine room, and 12-seat home theater.

The estate contains two acres of property. Included are a gym with a sauna, tennis court and an outdoor glass elevator, which is next to the pool.

4. Rogers Sold His Mediterranean-Style Estate in Sandy Springs for $2.38 Million

Rogers likely made a profit off the sale of his Mediterranean-style estate in Sandy Springs near Atlanta. He purchased the property for $1.5 million in 2012 and sold it for nearly $2.4 million in 2018. He had originally wanted to resell it for $4.8 million, Variety wrote in an exclusive report.

With nearly 13,000 square feet, the home has six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. It also includes 10 fireplaces.

Pictures shared by Wide Open Country showed the property has its own tennis court, massive walk-in closet and mini-movie theater. It also includes a game room, fully furnished guesthouse, exercise room, elevator, and conservatory.

5. Rogers Built and Sold the Georgia Estate Beaver Dam Farms

Beaver Dam Farms is an estate that Rogers built from the ground up. According to Land.com, it was listed for $18 million in 2017, and was then returned to $6.9 million.

It reportedly took Rogers 15 years to build the estate, which boasts 973 acres property. The main focus for him was an 18-hole golf course.

It also has a 72,000-square-foot equestrian center that includes boarding facilities, training areas, and padlocks.

When it was being sold, real estate agents touted the estate as the perfect property for dreamers. “This extensive property offers endless opportunities for creative development. From a private family compound to a single-family development, a corporate or church retreat to a timeshare concept,” the listing says. “The possibilities are truly immeasurable!”

