Josh Altman Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Altman is an American real estate agent and reality TV star who is on Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles. The TV personality is worth around $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Altman was born in 1979 in Newton, Massachusetts and raised in a Jewish family. He attended Syracuse University and earned a degree in Speech Communications, and he was also a member of the football team, though he did not appear in any of their games.

Since graduating from university in 2001, Altman moved to Los Angeles and began flipping houses. That’s when he began to amass his $30 million net worth.

Here’s what you should know about Josh Altman’s net worth:

1. Altman and His Brother Matt Are Real Estate Agents

Josh and Matt Altman have been working with and dominating the real estate industry in Los Angeles since they joined the Hilton & Hyland firm seven years ago.

According to Forbes, the brothers each conduct an average of around $40 million in sales each year.

Prior to joining his brother, Josh Altman flipped eight houses without losing any money. He did that for three years before forming the Altman Brothers at Hilton & Hyland.

2. The Altman Brothers Real Estate Sold Over $100 Million in Property

During the time that the Altmans worked as The Altman Brothers real estate, they sold around $100 million worth of property.

They represented people who were looking to buy houses in the “platinum triangle,” which is the area made up of Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Holmby Hills.

Their clients were actors, athletes and other people in the entertainment industry.

3. He Made the Sixth-Highest Sale in Los Angeles History

When he was working with Hilton and Hyland and the Altman Brothers, Josh Altman made the sixth-highest sale in Los Angeles History.

In 2010, Altman sold a Beverly Hills mansion for $16.5 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth. The home was the former home of Norm Zada.

He was previously known for selling an Ocean Drive condo for around $10.5 million, which was the highest sale in history in Santa Monica for a condo.

In 2013, Altman was ranked as number 30 in national team sales by The Wall Street Journal with $200 million in sales.

4. Altman Co-Stars on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’

Starting in 2012 during the fifth season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Altman joined Josh Flagg and Madison Hildebrand as a co-star.

The show follows the three real estate agents in Los Angeles who sell high-end homes. The show has helped his career in more ways than just a salary.

“The huge advantage of the show is that we are now some of the most recognizable real estate agents in the world,” he told Forbes. “We could not be more fortunate and appreciative for the opportunity our production company World of Wonder and Bravo have given us.”

He has also appeared as a real estate agent on both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Giuliana and Bill. Altman has since married his co-star Heather Bilyeu and has two children, Alexis and Ace.

5. Altman Listed His Home for Sale for $8 Million in 2017

In 2017, Altman listed his own home in Hollywood Hills for sale for $8 million. He bought the home for around $2.7 million in 2014 and had been renting it out for around $38 thousand a month.

The home that was listed is on the same street that Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston live on.

Altman is also a published author, with It’s Your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding at Work and Life coming out in 2015.

