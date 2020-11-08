Alex Trebek has died after battling pancreatic cancer according to TMZ. Trebek, known as the longtime host of Jeopardy!, was 80-years-old. In March 2019, he revealed his diagnosis.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the U.S. each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said in a video message. “Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years,” he added. “So help me keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy! since 1984 and has over 50 years of hosting experience, Newsweek noted. In 2020, he hosted the 37th season of the trivia show.

VideoVideo related to alex trebek net worth: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-11-08T13:14:49-05:00

Here’s what you need to know about his net worth:

1. Trebek Had a Hefty Salary From Jeopardy!

For each season of Jeopardy, Trebek made $18 million, Celebrity Net Worth said.

2. Trebek Was Worth $75 Million

At the time of his death, Trebek was worth $75 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is big jump from 2018 when his net worth was listed at $50 million.

He first entered the television business when he began working for the Canadian Broadcasting Company after he graduated from the University of Ottawa in 1961. According to Good Housekeeping, he was a staff announcer where he “covered the news, weather, and regional sports on radio and television broadcasts.”

3. Trebek Earned Around $78,000 Per Episode

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trebek filmed five episodes per day. For each episode, he made around $78,000 which means at the end of the day he had earned about $391,000.

4. Trebek Hosted Other Shows Besides Jeopardy!

All of Trebek’s wealth didn’t come from hosting jeopardy. Over the five decades he has been a game show host, he has hosted shows like NBC’s Wizard of Odds in 1973, Double Dare, The New Battlestars and Super Jeopardy!

5. Trebek Made His Debut As a Game Show Host in 1963

Trebek’s first gig as a game show host was for a Canadian music show called Music Hop. He also hosted Reach for the Top, a high school trivia program, in 1966.