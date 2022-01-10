Bob Saget’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bob Saget Net Worth: $50 million

Bob Saget was an actor and comedian known best for “Full House” and America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He was found dead in an Orlando, Florida hotel room Sunday, January 9, 2022, at age 65. Saget had an estimated net worth of $50 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement that Saget had died. While they did not specify a cause of death for the actor, they said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

1. Bob Saget & His Ex-Wife Sherri Kramer Bought a $2.5 Million Home in LA

In September 1990, Saget and Kramer, who was his wife at the time, bought a home in the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Accounting for inflation, that house would cost about $5 million today, the publication reported.

Kramer and Saget were married for about 15 years. They were married in 1982 and divorced in 1997. She worked as a screenwriter and massage therapist, and has stayed out of the public eye since her divorce from the actor. They had three daughters together: Aubrey, born in 1987, Lara, born in 1989, and Jennifer, born in 1992, according to Closer Weekly.

2. Saget Was a Member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation & Raised Awareness Following the Death of His Sister

Saget was a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, the organization's website says. He was actively involved in research and awareness of the disease following the death of his sister, Gay Saget.

Saget was a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, the organization’s website says. He was actively involved in research and awareness of the disease following the death of his sister, Gay Saget.

He wrote a tribute to his sister in 2020, around the time of her birthday, sharing a photo of his sister and their grandmother.

“My sister Gay would’ve been 73 yesterday,” he wrote on January 10, 2020. “She died when she was 47 from scleroderma, a disease that I’m part of finding the cure, as a proud board member of the #SclerodermaResearchFoundation – My heart goes out to everyone who has lost someone dear to them. The other sweet lady in the picture is our grandmother, Bella Comer. We lost her to old age. I am working on a cure for that too.”

His profile on the organization’s website lists his accomplishments as an actor, followed by a description of his work with the organization.

“Most importantly, Bob wrote and directed the film, ‘For Hope,’ chronicling his sister’s struggles with scleroderma,” the profile says. “He joined the SRF Scleroderma Research Foundation Board of Directors in 2002 and has been a key figure in organizing and producing SRF’s annual signature event, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine.”

3. Saget Bought a $2.9 Million Home in Los Angeles in 2003

Saget bought a second home in Los Angeles following his divorce from Kramer, paying $2.9 million for the home in 2003, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Saget bought a second home in Los Angeles following his divorce from Kramer, paying $2.9 million for the home in 2003, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Fans of Saget wrote on Twitter that he and Stamos were a large part of their childhoods.

“You, Bob, and Dave were such a huge part of so many of our childhoods. It’s so heartbreaking to lose someone you feel you knew when you were a child,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“this,” another person wrote in a reply. “i started crying in the shower, surprised how sad this made me. but it’s our childhood.”

4. Saget Wrote a Book About His Journey as a Comedian

Saget wrote a book about his journey as a comedian, "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian." It was published in 2014 and explores how the comedian first known for his risque sense of humor became known as "America's Dad."

Saget wrote a book about his journey as a comedian, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.” It was published in 2014 and explores how the comedian first known for his risque sense of humor became known as “America’s Dad.”

The book’s description says:

Millions of viewers know and love Bob Saget from his role as the sweetly neurotic father on the smash hit Full House, and as the charming wisecracking host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. And then there are the legions of fans who can’t get enough of his scatological, out-of-his-mind stand-up routines, comedy specials, and outrageously profane performances in such shows as HBO’s Entourage and the hit documentary The Aristocrats. In his bold and wildly entertaining publishing debut, he continues to embrace his dark side and gives readers the book they have long been waiting for—hilarious and often dirty. Bob believes there’s a time and a place for filth. From his never-before-heard stories of what really went on behind the scenes of two of the most successful family shows of all times, with co-stars like John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, to his tales of legendary friends and colleagues like Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Pryor, Don Rickles, and other show business legends, Saget opens up about some of his personal experiences with life and death, his career, and his reputation for sick humor—all with his highly original blend of silliness, vulgarity, humor and heart, and all framed by a man who loves being funny above all else.

5. Saget Donated His Voice Acting Talents to Fundraise for a Charity

Saget was one of a number of celebrities who donated his voice to raise funds for charity in 2007, according to L.A. Biz.

Saget was one of a number of celebrities who donated his voice to raise funds for charity in 2007, according to L.A. Biz. The Starlight Starbright Children’s Foundation launched an online video game, “Tuttles Madcap Misadventures: Starlight Charity Challenge,” to raise funds and awareness for their foundation. The foundation supports seriously ill children and their families.

At the time, the game was being sold for $19.99. Other actors appearing on the game included William Shatner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ashley Tisdale, Dominic Scott Kay, Dave Thomas and Dave Coulier, the news outlet reported.

“Starlight partnered with Legacy Interactive on the game’s development and publishing,” the news outlet reported. “Legacy is contributing 75 percent of its proceeds from the game back to Starlight.”

