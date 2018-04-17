Top 10 Best Non-Classic Movies to Watch High as a Kite

It’s time to get baked and watch something fantastic. To be honest, most lists of movies to watch high are the same. There’s at least one Cheech and Chong, there are a bunch of classics, maybe the Big Lebowski, and definitely Pineapple Express.

Well, I’m sick of reading those lists, too, which is why I’ve compiled a list of the best movies to watch when high that aren’t traditional stoner movies. Instead, you’ll be reading about awesome movies you’ve probably heard of, but might not have considered watching while stoney bologna.

Maybe you’re perusing this list for stoner entertainment for your annual 420 party. If that’s the case, make sure your house is decked out, with proper decorations, and you have fun off-the-wall ideas, for your guests. You might also want to consider playing some of these smoking games, and chilling in a onesie, to banish the high chills.

And if you’re in search of some other stoner movies, give this list a peep, as well as these fantastic stoner shows to binge watch.

Because there are so many amazing movies to watch when high, this list is split into a number of sections, for sake of ease. They are: Mind-blowing movies, comedies, bada** movies, and cartoons. Each capsule also has a trailer, in case you’d like more information.

So, let’s dive on in to the best movies to watch high.

Mind-F*** Movies to Watch High

Sometimes you’re looking for something super twisted, weird, or is going to leave you thinking well-beyond the end credits. This could be plain horror, thriller, or some mix of the two, leaving you with a huge adrenaline rush.

1. Donnie Darko

Not all mind-blowing films are straight horror. In fact, some of the creepiest ones–the ones that leave you wide awake at 3 AM, wondering if that could happen to you–are pure thrillers. Donnie Darko is one of those thrillers.

Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a troubled teen. He’s currently in therapy, often sleepwalks, and has an imaginary friend–a six-foot rabbit named Frank. Frank tells him the world will end in 28 days, six-hours, 42-minutes, and 12-seconds. In that time fame, Donnie navigates “normal” teenage life…and avoids death from a falling jet engine

Diving into the possibilities of time travel and the space-time continuum, Frank takes Donnie down a dark, deep path. He influences his actions of the course of the month, often perpetuating Donnie’s bad boy, troubled side. As the end of the world nears, Donnie and his sister, Elizabeth, choose to throw a party in celebration of her acceptance to Harvard. That night, Donnie “meets” Frank in-person, and everything shifts out of whack even further, if that’s possible. If you want a “what the heck did I just watch” movie to watch when high, Donnie Darko will keep you guessing until the last second.

Price: $17.68

Pros:

Full of twists and unforeseen mysteries

One of Jake Gyllenhaal’s first big films

Will leave you wanting to watch it again and again

Cons:

A bit more expensive than other movies

2. The Fourth Kind

It’s pretty well-known that any movie “based on true events”, is sure to scare the pants off of you. After all, if that happened to someone else, why the heck couldn’t it happen to you? While there are plenty of mockumentaries, like Cloverfield and The Blair Witch Project, there’s one that’ll make your skin crawl for weeks after watching it: The Fourth Kind.

Every single scene in the movie is based on things with actual evidence–including video footage. In fact, you’ll actually see some of the real footage. Dr. Abby Tyler is a psychologist in Nome, Alaska, who’s husband was recently murdered. As of late, she’s seen an influx of patients describing a creepy owl or two, watching them at night. When hypnotized, they reveal a horrifying creature entering their rooms. Abby suspects they’ve been visited and abducted by extraterrestrial creatures.

As she begins to dig into their stories, she realizes she may be a part of the abductions, as well. One night, she puts on a tape recorder, documenting anything that happened to her overnight. When played back, she realizes she’s listening to someone break into her house, as she screams, and is dragged away. There was a deep voice speaking an ancient, dark language.

If you’re looking to have the pants scared off of you when watching a movie while high, without a doubt The Fourth Kind will have you creeped out for days…and loving it.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Based on true events & shows actual footage

A total mind f*** – it’ll leave you scared for a while

Incredibly interesting story, unlike any other movie out there

Cons:

Super terrifying scenes and movie

Laugh-Until-You-Cry Movies to Watch When High

As far as movies to watch when you’re high, comedies tend to be a classic. And don’t get it wrong, traditional ones like Up in Smoke, and Half-Baked are phenomenal choices, but you already know them. These movies are a bit more off-the-wall, but will leave you with those same tears of laughter.

3. Happy Gilmore

If you want to laugh your butt off, until you’re sobbing, left gasping for air, then there’s one actor who can accomplish that: Adam Sandler. Yeah, he’s tried to do a few serious movies, but he truly shines in a comedy setting. Happy Gilmore may just be the creme de la creme.

Happy Gilmore is a hockey player with some serious financial problems. His Grandma’s house is being foreclosed on…and his grandpa built it with his two bare hands. Well, Happy isn’t about to let his Grandma be sent to an old folk’s home, so he devises a plan to join a golf tournament–the winner would be invited on the pro tour. After winning, he begins life as a professional golfer…with a hockey player’s attitude. And hey, he does hold a hockey record: He’s the only guy to take off his skate and try to stab someone.

His ridiculous antics get him put on probation. At the same time, he finds out his rival, Shooter McGavin, is in the process of purchasing his Grandma’s house. With fire in his belly, he returns to the tour, determined to win the biggest tournament of the season. If you think this movie won’t have you rolling with laughter, well, the price is wrong, b****.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Adam Sandler kills it, leaving you with tears of laughter

Easily one of the most quotable movies to watch when high

Can watch it over-and-over, without getting tired of it

Cons:

Has some pretty foul language

4. We’re the Millers

As far as “movie duos” go, there are a number of famous guy/girl couples. Think Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and Drew Berrymore, and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, just to name a few. But one of the strongest dynamic duo bonds is Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston. As far as movies to watch when high, though, their best film is We’re the Millers.

David (Jason Sudeikis) is a local cannabis dealer. He sells small bags of bud–never dabbling in the big times. In an attempt to help some teens in his building, he’s jumped by some criminals, and loses his money and stash. He’s in big trouble with his supplier. In order to have a clean slate, his supplier tells him he must go to Mexico to pick up his latest shipment–and he’ll pay him $100,000, too.

So, David puts together a fake family including a dorky son, punk daughter (Emma Roberts), and a hot stripper wife (Jennifer Aniston). They’re heading to Mexico “for a family trip”, only to run into some ridiculous problems along the way, including an accidental weed baby named LeBron, and a tarantula bite on a not-so-pleasant area. I promise you’ll have no RAGRATS watching this movie when high.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Will leave you laughing so hard you’re crying

Unique plot with hilarious twists and turns

Full of goofy insults and one-liners that’ll leave you wanting to watch it again

Cons:

Full of a lot of dirty scenes and language

Bada** Movies to Watch When High

There are a number of reasons why a movie might be considered BA. Perhaps the movie has an amazing character with a rebellious streak. Or maybe the story itself is so enthralling it gives you life afterwards. Whatever the case, watch these movies when stoned, to feel a major boost.

5. Harry Potter

There are plenty of Harry Potter and cannabis jokes. Harry Potthead and the Sorcerer’s Stoner is probably the most well-known. If we’re being honest, though, there are few things more amazing than experiencing the world of Harry Potter and toking up, at the same time.

The Harry Potter series is easily the most famous series to come from the 90s. JK Rowling created an entire world of witches and wizards, capturing the minds of millions of children worldwide. The movies, while slightly different than the original series, are an incredible choice when stoned.

Harry Potter is a orphan, living with his mean Aunt, Uncle, and Cousin. On his 11th birthday, he receives a letter informing him he’s a wizard, and he’s been accepted to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The school’s groundskeeper, Rubeus Hagrid, introduces Harry to the wizarding world, and takes him shopping for his supplies. Along the way, they see Gringotts, the wizarding bank, as well as Eeylops, the owlry.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is the first in the series. It documents Harry’s first year at the school, where he meets his best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. Their mischief, bravery, and downright balls take them on an incredible adventure to save the world from He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. C’mon, let out your inner-Potthead.

Stream the movie with HBO prime

Price: $12.99

Pros:

One of an eight-movie series

Incredible story that draws you in, mesmerizing you while stoned…or not

Phenomenal acting, bringing the book series to life

Funny, intense, serious, and amazing, all in one movie

Cons:

So good, you’ll want to continue watching the others

6. The Wizard of Oz

I know. I’m sure your first reaction was probably, “Um, Becca, no. The Wizard of Oz isn’t a BA movie to watch when high.” And I’d actually agree with you. Watching the movie by itself isn’t the coolest experience on the planet. But, I’ve got one album that’ll bring it from eh to amazing: Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.

There’s an urban legend that Pink Floyd wrote that album with The Wizard of Oz in mind. If you start the movie (with the sound off) and the music at the same time, there are some shocking coincidences. Dorothy ducks from the storm, just as a helicopter sounds on the album. A good number of other actions fortuitously coincide.

Unfortunately, the album doesn’t last the length of the movie. At that point, simply flip on the volume and let your brain chill, or play it all over again. Experience Dark Side of the Rainbow, take a rip off of your favorite bong, and let the music and visuals amaze you.

If you don’t already have it, grab a copy of Dark Side of the Moon.

Stream for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Amazing blend of Pink Floyd and a classic film

A fantastic film, even without the music

Can be purchased or streamed with Amazon Prime

Cons:

Music doesn’t last full length of the film

7. Django Unchained

When it comes to movie directors, there are a few super well-known names. Of course, James Cameron tops the list–hello Titanic and Avatar. Then there’s Steven Spielberg; Balto and ET, anyone? But let’s not forget Quentin Tarantino. That man has released more movies with off-the-wall plots than many other directors, including Django Unchained.

Jamie Foxx is Django, a slave living in the south, two-years before the civil war. He encounters Dr. King Schultz, a bounty hunter, in search of the Brittle brothers. Django is the only person who can lead him to his bounty. So, they strike up a compromise: Dr. Schultz will free Django when he receives his bounty–dead or alive. Once they’ve caught the outlaws, they choose not to go seaparate ways.

Instead, they team up, seeking out the South’s most wanted criminals. Django’s ultimate goal in this venture is to rescue his wife, Broomhilda, whom he lost in a slave trade long ago. Eventually they reach Candyland, owned by Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio), entering the plantation under false pretenses. A whir of activities ensue, leaving you feeling like you’ve watched the most BA movie in existence. Spark up, sit back, and let Django Unchained take you to another planet.

Price: $5 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Amazingly well-written, directed, and acted

Featuring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kerry Washington

Awesome story with tons of twists and turns

Cons:

Not great if you don’t enjoy fight scenes

Cartoon Movies to Watch When High

Most of the best movies to watch while high use regular actors. Cartoon movies, however, bring your experience while stoned to a different level. Whether they elicit awesome childhood memories, or you’re just in it for the nostalgia, these cartoon movies are an incredible choice.

8. Fantasia

I don’t know about you, but when I was younger my Dad made the same comment about certain movies. Like clockwork, every time I removed Fantasia from the shelf, Dad would say, “I swear, whoever wrote this movie must’ve been on drugs.” Whether or not he’s right, it’s a great movie to watch when high.

To this day, Disney hasn’t released anything quite like Fantasia. It’s a film blending beautiful, eye-catching, mesmerizing images, all to the tune of classical music. It actually began as a way to further expand into Mickey Mouse’s world, but switched into a full-length film, taking tons of twists and turns throughout the movie.

One of the most famous scenes portrays Mickey as a wizard’s apprentice. He’s told to clean up. Instead, he attempts some of his master’s tricks, unable to control said power. Fantasia is easily one of the best stoner movies ever. The images and sound work perfectly in tandem, bringing you into Walt Disney’s fold.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Displays beautiful, mesmerizing images to the sound of classical music

Classic Disney film

Amazing visuals when stoned

Brings back great childhood memories

Cons:

May be “too much of a stoner movie”

9. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

As it currently stands, there’s only one TV show from the 1990s that’s still creating new episodes. Any idea of what it is? SpongeBob SquarePants! The series has continued to run since 1999, bridging the gap between Millennials and Gen Zers.

SpongeBob isn’t just a TV show, though. The franchise also has a number of movies under their belt, too. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is just as thrilling today, as it was during its 2005 release. SpongeBob Squarepants is a sponge who lives in a Pineapple under the sea (cue theme song), next to his neighbor Squidward, a curmudgeonly squid and coworker at the Krabby Patty. Next to Squidward lives Patrick, SpongeBob’s best friend, a pink sea star.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is based around a quest, set forth by Mr. Krabs. Mr. Krabs is the owner of SpongeBob and Squidward’s place of work, the Krabby Patty. He’s been framed for stealing King Neptune’s crown, the ocean Deity. Patrick and SpongeBob head out of Bikini Bottom, and head towards Shell City, in hopes they’ll find the King’s crown. Dive into the pair’s underwater adventure with a blunt in hand.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Based on a familiar TV show, SpongeBob SquarePants

Very nostalgic film – released in 2005

Tons of hilarious jokes & humor to make you giggle

Cons:

May leave you wanting to watch SpongeBob more frequently

10. Toy Story

Nostalgia is a powerful drug. If you’re a 90s baby, or heck even a late 80s baby, you remember how big of a deal it was when Disney introduced Pixar to the world. Finally, 3D animation had come to the masses. And the first blockbuster took a brilliant idea that most kids had already thought about, and brought it to life.

Toy Story follows the life of Andy, a young boy, and his toys. They’re alive, love Andy with all of their might, and have formed an amazing toy family. Well, one day, Andy brings home a new toy, Buzz Lightyear. Buzz is a weirdo who’s convinced he’s on an alien plant. Woody, the leader of the pack, attempts to befriend the stranger, but to no avail.

A short while later Buzz is knocked out the window into the creepy neighbor’s yard. A full-on rescue ensues, where the toys must venture out into the real world. They encounter trials, and tribulations, all for their boy Andy’s happiness. Watch the movie that lit up your eyes as a child, while you light up a J now.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Classic Disney Pixar movie

Brings back tons of childhood nostalgia

Has sequels – Toy Story 2 & Toy Story 3

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other movies

