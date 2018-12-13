Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody is Highest Grossing Biopic Ever

Queen’s recently released film “Bohemian Rhapsody” became the highest grossing biopic of all time, according to Deadline Hollywood. The 20th Century Fox/New Regency/GK Films film has surpassed $600 million dollars gross worldwide, and was an absolutely smash hit in the box office.

Actor Rami Malek, who took on the role of iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, made $175.7 million in North America and $443 million internationally, bringing the total to $608.7 million, according to Deadline Hollywood. The movie has been nominated for two Golden Globes (best drama, best actor for Malek) and two SAG awards (for ensemble and best actor), according to Metal Injection, and quickly surpassed the previous biopic record holder, “Straight Outta Compton,” the story of rap group N.W.A. for the highest grossing film.

The Fox team that helped bring the film to life – President of Worldwide Marketing Pam Levine and Co-President Kevin Campbell – told Deadline that their marketing team attempted to match the fervor and sing-along energy that Queen fans have, which helped create such a successful film, despite the very mixed reviews the film received.

“Once our marketing team saw the film, we knew immediately that our key charge was to ensure that we created a global campaign that matched the singular energy and communal exhilaration of the theatrical experience. Layer on top of that, a music catalog that could, on its own, power both a film and an entire marketing campaign, and we clearly had an incredible amount with which to work. What we’re so proud of is that every function area within our marketing team, and our entire studio, had a hand in the success of this film. It was as global and cross-functional a campaign as we’ve ever executed, and a true team effort.”

Malek recently told The Wrap that he was a bit worried about some of the ensembles he was meant to wear while filming, to reminisce Freddie Mercury’s one-of-a-kind, bold style and stage presence.

“There was one thing I was concerned wearing, and that was the leotard,” Malek said during TheWrap’s cover shoot for the Actors / Directors / Screenwriters issue. “There’s a harlequin one, but the one I was worried about the most was the sequin one because it really leaves nothing to the imagination. Not only are you walking out there basically naked, but then you have to strut on stage with the utmost confidence. At one point, you just have to say, ‘Well, you gotta do it. If you’re going to emulate him, there is no fear on stage.'”

Malek, who is known for his role in “Mr. Robot,” told The Wrap that he prepared for the physical transformation into Mercury by wearing fake teeth, and by bulking up and then crash dieting to portray the different stages of Mercury’s life.

According to Deadline, last weekend, the movie crossed the $400M international mark, which overtake “Deadpool 2” as Fox’s biggest offshore grosser of 2018. The weekend dip was just 22%. “Bohemian Rhapsody” is still the top non-local title in Korea this week.

