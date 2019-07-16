5 Best Prime Day Deals on Blu-ray and DVD (2019)

We’ve got the 5 best PrimeDay 2019 deals on Bue-ray and DVD so sit back, get comfy, maybe grab some popcorn, and have a look at the best deals on the Internet.
Well this is insane. You can get the Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection on Blu-ray for just $27.49.
Right? Madness… It’s easily one of the best Prime Day 2019 deals on Blu-ray.
As the name suggests, this set features all the movies, from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone all the way to The Deathly Hallows Part 2.
If you’re looking for a cheap way to get every movie for one low price, this is it.
Forget Infinity War, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best Marvel movie ever.
And thanks to this deal on Blu-rays for Prime Day 2019, it’s now only $19.75.
If you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a treat.
Not only will art blow you away, it’s also got a gripping plot and takes more chances than most Marvel movies.
It’s also managed a 97 percent score on RottenTomatoes, which is nearly unheard of!
There are a lot of Dragon Ball Z movies on offer at the minute, so if you’ve got a fan in the family, you’re in luck.
After going through all them (and there are a lot!), here are my personal picks:
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods – $13.99
Dragon Ball Z: Broly Triple Feature – $21.49
Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ – $16.99
Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn / Wrath of the Dragon – $21.81
Dragon Ball Z Double Feature: Tree of Might / Lord Slug – $21.79
The Broly Triple feature above includes Broly/Broly Second Coming/Bio-Broly, by the way.
To be honest, these are all great deals, although the savings vary. It all depends which ones you’ve seen or which ones you wouldn’t mind seeing again.
Either way, this is definitely a superb way to build out your Dragon Ball Z collection without going broke.
Although The Next Generation is better (fight me) the original Star Trek series deserves its place in history.
And now you can rewatch every episode on Blu-ray for just $31.99 (down from $57.49!).
I have a strong feeling this Prime Day Blu-ray deal is likely to sell out super fast, so if you’re tempted, it’s worth acting sooner rather than later.
Saving Private Ryan is one of the all-time classics.
Plus this deal is incredible. The 4K version is $14.99, Blu-ray is $9.99, while DVD is a whopping $6.40.
One of the biggest issues with new tech is having to replace all your old movies.
But with Prime Day deals on Blu-ray and DVDs, you can replace your old collection without breaking the bank. It’s great!
