10 Best Cyber Monday Blu Ray Deals on Amazon

Free yourself from the constraints of streaming services with these best Cyber Monday Blu Ray deals on Amazon.
Today only you can pick up all eight Harry Potter movies in one Blu-ray collection for 60% off.
Instead of the listed price of $99.98, today this set is just $39.99–a savings of $59.99.
The collection has a run time of 1,164 minutes–that’s over 19 hours of Harry Potter. Still not enough for any diehard Potter fan, but enough to make you their favorite person for buying them this awesome gift.
While you’re at it, you can pick up Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Blu-ray, DVD, and digital bundle) for under $8.
For Cyber Monday you can pick up the Complete 22nd season of South Park on DVD for over half off on Amazon.
Originally $29.98, it’s now currently only $13.99. CamelCamelCamel price tracker shows that it’s never been offered at this low of a price on Amazon before right now.
Save big today on the Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital bundle of Spider-Man: Homecoming which is currently 70% off at $5.99 down from $19.99.
Buying just the digital copy alone from Amazon Video is $9.99 so this huge value and a great way to stretch your holiday gift budget.
Save big on this huge collection of Hitchcock movies with sales on both the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the collection.
Each set includes 15 classic Hitchcock movies, 10 television episodes, 15 hours of bonus features, and a collectible booklet.
The DVD Box Set was listed at $82.98 and is now 51% off which brings it down to $39.99 with a savings of $42.99. The Blu-Ray Box Set is currently $73.94 down from $99.98. That’s 26% off with a savings of $26.04.
Your film buff friend will love this gift of hours upon hours of the best of this master of horror.
Right now you can get the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital copy bundle set of Dragon Ball Super: Broly The Movie at $25.99 off the original price. That’s $9 less than if you only bought the DVD.
The Blu-Ray set is 74% off for Cyber Monday and comes with a bunch of special features your Goku fan will love. This is the lowest price this bundle has ever been offered on Amazon according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
Get your John Wick fix 73% off this Cyber Monday and save $21 on this DVD, originally listed for $29.95.
Just released in September, Chapter 3 has only been offered for a lower price this past Black Friday for $0.04 less, so this is almost the lowest it has been offered on Amazon yet so grab it while the price is low.
Right now you can pick up X-Men: Dark Phoenix on DVD for under $8–that’s a savings of $22.02.
Looking at CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this DVD version has never been offered at this low of price before.
Right now The Lion King on DVD or Blu-ray is almost 59% off, saving you a total of $17.76 on the DVD and $24.32 on the Blu-ray version.
Today only, you can take $5.96 off A Star is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.
The DVD version is only $12.98 right now down from the original $18.94. It comes with loads of special feature including jam sessions and music videos.
According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest and best price this collection has ever been available for, so grab it before it sells out.
The Invisible Man: Complete Legacy Collection on Blu-Ray is normally $39.98 but currently is on sale for Cyber Monday movie deals for only $14.99–a savings of $24.99.
It includes all six of the original Invisible Man movies as well as bonus features like commentary, The Invisible Man Revealed, theatrical trailers, and production photographs.
Don’t miss this chance to save big on this awesome gift opportunity for the classic film buff in your life.