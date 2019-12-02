10 Best Cyber Monday Blu Ray Deals on Amazon

Today only you can pick up all eight Harry Potter movies in one Blu-ray collection for 60% off.

Instead of the listed price of $99.98, today this set is just $39.99–a savings of $59.99.

The collection has a run time of 1,164 minutes–that’s over 19 hours of Harry Potter. Still not enough for any diehard Potter fan, but enough to make you their favorite person for buying them this awesome gift.

While you’re at it, you can pick up Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Blu-ray, DVD, and digital bundle) for under $8.