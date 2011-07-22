New On Netflix: Navy SEALs

[BoxTitle]Navy SEALs[/BoxTitle] [Netflix] [NetflixWatch id="794925"/] [NetflixAdd id="794925"/]

Yeah, shootin’, stabbin’ and blowin’ up enemies of the U.S.A.! And who better to do it than a bunch of ’80s hunks like Charlie Sheen, Michael Biehn, Rick Rossovich, Bill Paxton and Dennis Haysbert? This highly trained and super sexy team of the Navy’s finest won’t let the fact that they’re all hungover from a bachelor party stop them from coming to the rescue when several air crewman are held hostage by terrorists in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a mission that becomes much deadlier when a conspiracy involving a bunch of Stinger missiles is revealed. It’s not quite “Top Gun on the water,” but it sure wants to be, mixing all of the mayhem with a heaping dose of good ol’ flag-waving patriotism. This is old-fashioned action moviemaking, made with the blood and sweat of stuntmen and effects crews rather than CGI — yeah, they just don’t make ’em like Navy SEALs anymore, do they, soldier? An extremely far-fetched yet exciting depiction of modern military techniques and camaraderie (with some great ‘splosions, you betcha!), with Joanne Whalley-Kilmer holding her own as seemingly the only female on sea, air or land.