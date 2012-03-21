New On Netflix: The Killing: Season 1

[BoxTitle]The Killing: Season 1[/BoxTitle] [Trailer]http://youtu.be/UPSCH9y2NcU[/Trailer] [Netflix] [NetflixAdd id="70180183"/] [NetflixWatch id="70180183"/]

The American adaptation of the 2007 Danish series, Forbrydelsen (The Crime), is, like any good mystery series, engrossing, fascinating, tedious and enraging in roughly equal measure as seemingly all of Seattle is shaken by the murder of local teenager Rosie Larsen, a sort of Laura Palmer for the 21st century. Season 1 is comprised of 13 episodes, each covering about 24 hours in the investigation led by Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos), a homicide detective who thought she was starting a new life in California; the show also follows the Larsen family as they come to terms with Rosie’s death (and the life they didn’t know she was leading) and how the crime’s political ramifications affect the stormy campaign of mayoral candidate Darren Richmond (Billy Campbell). While it sometimes wallows a bit too much in depravity for titillation’s sake, The Killing is ultimately more adept at melodrama than most crime series, making for an addictive viewing experience even when it occasionally loses sight of the task at hand. Semi-spoiler: Don’t look for the answer to “Who killed Rosie Larsen?” in this season; the producers have let it be known that we won’t know that until at least the end of Season 2, which begins airing on April 1.