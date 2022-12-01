Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary: Trailer, Release Date

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are featured in a new trailer promoting their Netflix documentary.

It shows Harry and Meghan in candid moments inside their home. In one scene, Meghan appears to cry. The video was released as Prince William and his wife, Kate, arrived in the United States. The trailer video shows a glum-looking shot of William and Kate, and it’s likely to increase anxiety among the Royal Family about the looming Netflix documentary. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Massachusetts visiting the Boston area:

Thanks to Henry and everyone who came out to see us in Somerville this morning! pic.twitter.com/bLZrtfFtW4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

When does it stream? What is the release date? Netflix has not said. “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix,” Netflix wrote on December 1, 2022. The Netflix trailer has had 1.3 million views on Netflix’s Twitter page alone.

Harry Says in the Trailer That He Needed to Protect His Family

Harry & Meghan | Official Teaser | Netflix Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. 2022-12-01T12:05:00Z

A woman off-camera asks, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” to start the trailer.

Harry explains: “No one sees what’s happening behind close doors.” It’s at that point that the trailer switches to the serious-looking photo of William and Kate.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry said.

“When the stakes are this high doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks.

The trailer shows the couple dancing at their wedding, Meghan pregnant, scenes from inside their kitchen, and more.

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” according to a Netflix statement obtained by CNN.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Meghan Previously Said, ‘It’s Nice to Be Able to Trust Someone With Our Story

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

According to Daily Variety, the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary was created by filmmaker Liz Garbus. It “promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals,” Variety reported.

Meghan previously told Variety, “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired…My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

The trailer’s release comes as the Royal Family is dealing with the fall out of comments Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey made to charity leader Ngozi Fulani, inquiring where she “really” came from, BBC reported. The Palace and Prince William condemned the remarks, which fueled a discussion about race and the Royal Family.

