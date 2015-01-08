10 Best Beginner Guitar Kits: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

So you’ve seen videos of your favorite musicians jamming, heard shredding solos and decided you want in on the action by learning to play the guitar for yourself. Good for you! To learn the basics of guitar isn’t too difficult, but mastering the instrument is a whole other story. Learning chords and strumming patterns and other the other nuances takes time, patience and discipline. Plenty of would-be guitarists give up the dream when they decide the instrument is too difficult (but we’re sure you’re not one of those).

Since you’re just starting out, the best way to get into guitar is to purchase a cheap beginner guitar. While not the best quality, these guitars are perfect for beginners, and you’ll get everything you need out one until you decide you’re ready to take to the stage.

While you’re considering your options, it isn’t necessary to buy a guitar in a starter pack like this. If you’ve already got an amp, we have a list of the best guitars for beginners that focuses on cheap electric guitars for you to consider. Since you’re just practicing at first, you could pair them with a mini guitar amplifier to customize your setup a little bit.

Nevertheless, these starter packs provide great value and you’ll have everything you need right out of the gate. One thing we noticed that most of them don’t include is a guitar stand. It’s not strictly necessary, but it’s handy to keep your guitar off the floor or from being damaged. We have a whole post dedicated to stands if you want some options.

Here’s a mix of electric and acoustic beginner guitar kits to get anyone started on their path to rock stardom.

1. Squier by Fender Affinity Stratocaster Beginner Electric Guitar Pack

The Squier Strat is well-known as a beginner’s guitar. The Stratocaster was originally designed to be comfortable and easy to play, which is exactly what you need when you’re staring out. It features an Agathis body with polyurethane finish, maple neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, three single-coil pickups with five-way switching.

The guitar itself comes in either black, white, or brown sunburst. This bundle comes with a Frontman 10G amplifier, but for $50 more, you can upgrade to a candy apple red Strat with an HSS pickup configuration and a 15-watt Frontman 15G amp. Almost all of us start out on a black Start, though.

Price: $199.99

What’s Included:

Affinity Squier Stratocaster Guitar

Fender Frontman 10G amplifier

Tuner

Gig bag

Guitar cable

Strap

Picks

Instructional DVD

Pros:

Solid starter guitar guitar

Included extras provide everything you need

Comfortable body and neck shape

Gig bag perfect for toting to lessons

Cons:

Not ideal for performance

Amp only good for practice

Setup may be required

Middling production quality

2. Epiphone Slash AFD Les Paul Special-II Guitar Package

The other titan of entry-level guitars is Epiphone. They produce the cheaper versions of Gibson guitars, and this Slash signature model is no exception. Like it’s more expensive brethren, the body on this guitar is made of mahogany, capped with an amber-finished flame maple piece that adds a high-end look to a relatively cheap instrument. The price is certainly significant, especially since it doesn’t include an amp.

If you want to go for a classic pairing, you could grab a Marshall MG10CF, which is akin to the Fender Frontman in the kit above. One very nice feature is that the tuner is built into the bridge pickup, so the budding guitarist in question will never be far away from being in tune.

Price: $216.72 (5 percent off MSRP)

What’s Included:

Epiphone Slash “AFD” Signature Les Paul Special-II Electric Guitar

Gig bag

Tuner (built into guitar pickup)

Guitar cable

Strap

Picks

Pros:

High end materials: mahogany body with flame maple top

Tuner built into the guitar so it can’t be lost

Custom look

Online lessons available from Epiphone

Cons:

No amp included

Pricey

Color unappealing to some

Relatively heavy for a starter guitar

3. Yamaha Gigmaker Deluxe Acoustic Guitar Package

Though most people are familiar with Epiphone and Squier, Yamaha these days make the definitive student-level instruments. They’re usually just a bit better, too. This so-called Gigmaker Deluxe package includes their FD01S acoustic guitar, which is a full-sized dreadnought with a solid spruce top and laminate nato back and sides. Nato is one of the harder cheap tone woods, not that you’ll be too bothered about tone when you’re just starting. Everything you need to learn how to string, tune, and play a guitar come in this package, so it’s an excellent place to start.

For $30 less, you can step down to the Gigmaker Standard package, which includes the Yamaha F325 that still has a spruce top, but meranti back and sides. The tuner gets a downgrade, too.

Price: $199.99

What’s Included:

Yamaha FD01S acoustic guitar

Gig bag

Tuner

Strap

Strings

Picks

Instructional DVD

Pros:

Included extras provide everything you need

Solid spruce top

Easy-to-read headstock tuner

Full-size dreadnought shape

Cons:

Doesn’t include polish

Gig bag little more than a cover

Plastic bridge parts somewhat brittle

Strap uncomfortable

4. Epiphone Les Paul Special II Guitar Player Pack

If the price of the Slash signature model is a bit rich for you after you pick up the separate amp, this is the pack for you. If you’ve got your heart set on learning on a Les Paul-style guitar, this vintage sunburst piece is the one for you. It doesn’t have the nicer finish work of the flame maple top, but again, that’s something you won’t worry about starting out. Once you get your chops up on this, you’ll be read to upgrade to another Les Paul in no time.

Price: $209

What’s Included:

Epiphone Les Paul Special-II LTD guitar

Electra 10-watt amp

Gig bag

Tuner

Guitar cable

Strap

Picks

Free downloadable lessons

Pros:

Includes amp

Beautiful sunburst design

Strap is good quality

Headstock tuner

Cons:

Case is soft

Included amp only good for practice

Some guitars shipped with issues

Included picks are weak

5. Fender Squier Acoustic Guitar Bundle

This starter pack is notable for one particular upgrade: a hard case. Sure, it has no impact on the instrument nor your playing, but the little added protection is good. We have one of these guitars kicking around our band studio for practice and scratch tracks and it does the job just fine.

It’s not quite on par with the Yamaha, but that’s probably a detail you notice after a few years of playing. It’s got a laminate spruce top and agathis back and sides with a rosewood fretboard. The hard case is what sets this offering apart, but you can save $60 if you downgrade to a gig bag here.

Price: $199.99

What’s Included:

Fender FA-100 guitar (this seems to be somewhat variable)

Hard case

Headstock tuner

Strap

Picks

Strings

Polishing cloth

Instructional DVD

Pros:

Durable and sturdy case

Full-size dreadnought shape

Everything you need to start playing

Surprising tone

Cons:

May need a professional setup/li>

Can fall out of tune quickly

Cheaper feel

Some users report wonky sound

6. Yamaha Gigmaker EG Electric Guitar Pack

Of course we included the Pacifica on our best guitars for beginners and best guitars under $500 lists. The Pacifica was made to address this market, delivering uncommonly good guitar to beginners with enough function to carry them through a long while of playing.

This is an agathis guitar like the Squier above, with a maple neck. It has a vintage-style tremolo complete with whammy bar, as well as an HSS pickup layout for a little added flexibility. Color options include Old Violin Sunburst, Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Red.

Price: $259.99

What’s Included:

Yamaha PAC012 Pacifica guitar

Yamaha 15-watt amp

Gig bag

Headstock tuner

Strap

Picks

Strings

Guitar cable

Instructional DVD

Pros:

Above average quality for a starter guitar

Versatile pickup layout

Everything you need to get started

Four colors to choose from

Cons:

Fret buzz could be an issue (a proper setup could fix this)

Amp good for practice only

Some packages missing the guitar cable

Cables appear to fail

7. Dean Vendetta XMT Electric Guitar Pack

If you want something a little more interesting-looking, Dean guitars usually deliver on that front. The Vendetta XMT is a Strat-style guitar with Dean’s signature headstock and a pair of humbuckers. It has a Strat-style tremolo, but be warned: virtually all tremolo activity on cheap guitars is likely to put your strings out of tune. It’s just the nature of the beast. Better to leave the tremolo bar off and just enjoy this for the cheap, but slightly more interesting, Strat pack. The neck profile on this one is a bit slimmer, which might make learning easier for some.

Price: $167.92

What’s Included:

Dean Vendetta XMT guitar

Dean 10-watt amp

Gig bag

Tuner

Strap

Picks

Guitar cable

Pros:

Strat style body with humbuckers

24 frets

Amp has boost switch

Ultra light paulownia body good for younger players

Cons:

Included picks are flimsy

Will likely need a setup

Tremolo tends to knock guitar out of tune

Some included tuners don’t work

8. SX RST 3/4 Short Scale Electric Guitar Package

Coming in at a discount of $60 compared to its Squier Mini Strat competitor, this SX kit from Rondo Music is an excellent deal. Three-quarter size guitars are perfect for kids starting out on guitar as the shorter overall length makes it easier to reach the first couple of frets, which is where most lessons start out. I’ve played a few SX guitars and I find that I like them a little more than Squiers, and at this price, they’re worth a look.

The RST comes in the pictured red, purple, white, sunburst, pink, surf green, and blue. It doesn’t come with a tuner, however, so you’ll want to peruse our list of the best tuners here.

Price: $115

What’s Included:

SX RST Short electric guitar

SX 10-watt amp

Gig bag

Strap

Picks

Guitar cable

Instructional DVD

Pros:

3/4 size great for younger players

Comfortable Strat-style body

Inexpensive

Available in several colors

Cons:

No tuner included

Setup will be necessary

Tremolo tends to know guitar out of tune

Amp definitely not the best

9. Jasmine S35 Acoustic Guitar Bundle

It’s hard to beat the price of this offering, especially given that the accessories they toss in may well outlive the guitar itself. On its own, the D’Addario Eclipse tuner is excellent and worth about $13; you’ll be able to make use of that for a long while.

The guitar features a laminate spruce top and nato back and sides as with some of the more-expensive options. A setup at a guitar store will almost certainly be required, unless you want to follow along with YouTube videos. Still, this is more than enough for a beginner’s guitar. I have fond memories of a great many Jasmines played by friends in high school, so I feel confident this is up to the task.

Price: $129.90

What’s Included:

Jasmine S35 Acoustic Guitar

D’Addario Eclipse Clip-On Tuner

Gig bag

Strap

Picks

Polish cloth

Strings

Planet Waves NS Guitar Capo Lite

Pros:

Very affordable

High-quality accessories

Headstock tuner

Includes capo

Cons:

Setup will be necessary

Strings may need to be replaced immediately

May require frequent tuning

Packaging isn’t always sufficient to prevent damage during shipping

10. Peavey Rockmaster Electric Guitar Pack

This starter pack combines a few interesting features at a very low price. The guitar itself is a very light basswood take off of a Soloist shape. It only has one pickup, but I think this is actually good for an absolute beginner so they focus more on playing than anything else. The tuner is built into the top horn of the guitar, which means it won’t be lost.

The amp is only five watts, but it can run off of batteries for convenient practicing anywhere. It also has an AUX in for playing along to music. It doesn’t have a gig bag, though, which is kind of a drag, but everything else is here.

Price: $156

What’s Included:

Peavey Rockmaster guitar

Peavey GT5 5W amp

Ear bud headphones

Strap

Picks

Tuner (built into guitar)

Pros:

One pickup simpler for new players

Amp can run on batteries

Lightweight

Inexpensive

Cons:

No gig bag

Slow to ship

Likely to outgrow guitar

