Little Big Town: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Little Big Town are one of the most famous country acts in America. The band formed in 1998, and after some starts and stops, have managed to find their sound with multiple platinum albums and 20+ charted singles.

The band will release their next album titled The Breaker in February with the lead single penned by the great Taylor Swift. They will also be headlining the Ryman Auditorium and will be the first act to ever hold residency at the famed venue. To celebrate their success here are 5 fast facts you need to know about Little Big Town.

1. The Band Released Two Albums on Clint Black’s Label

Little Big Town formed in 1998 and landed a recording deal with Mercury Nashville Records with little fanfare. They eventually moved on to Monument Records where they released their self-titled debut which produced a couple minor country singles.

In 2005, the band was signed to the Clint Black owned, Equity Music Group, where they released two records including The Road to Here, and A Place to Land.

2. They Have Had a Total of 24 Singles on the Country Charts

The band is extremely prolific with eight records under their belts and several of those platinum. from those eight records there have come 24 singles that have charted on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay Charts.

Songs include the number one singles “Pontoon”, “Girl Crush,” and “Better Man” and top ten hits including “Boondocks”, “Bring It On Home”, “Little White Church”, and “Day Drinking.”

3. Singer Karen Fairchild was in a Vocal Group Called Truth

Karen Fairchild is one of the founding members of Little Big Town, but prior to joining the band she was in a Christian vocal group called Truth.

Fairchild was also in a duo called KarenLeigh with Leigh Cappillinio from Point of Grace. That group released the singles “Save it For a Rainy Day”, and “This Love Has”.

She then moved to Nashville and founded Little Big Town with Kimberley Roads, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet.

4. They Have Collaborated With a Varied Group of Musicians

The group has been known to collaborate with a variety of musicians including with the band Sugarland and singer Jake Owen on a country-tinged version of 80s band The Dream Academy’s “Life in a Northern Town.”

Karen Fairchild recorded a duet with John Mellencamp on this 2008 album Life, Death, Love, and Freedom called “A Ride Back Home”

The band as a whole sang background vocals on Ashley Monroe’s single “You Got Me” which was co-written by Karen Fairchild. The band was also featured on David Nail’s 2014 record I’m On Fire as well as on Miranda Lambert’s album Platinum.

5. They Keep Pushing the Country Music Envelope

In 2016 they released an album called Wanderlust with eight of the tracks on the album produced by none other than Pharrell Williams. It has been described as unlike anything the band has done before. Karen Fairchild went on to say “It’s fun to be spontaneous and put it out there to the fans, because we want to…”

Taylor Swift lent her songwriting talents to the band on the lead single to their album The Breaker called “Better Man.”