Donald Trump Claims Snoop Dogg Has ‘Failing Career’

A couple days ago Canadian band BadBadNotGood and West Coast emcee Snoop Dogg released a music video and remix to the “Lavender” a track originally from BBNG’s fourth studio album “IV”. The remix featured vocals from Snoop Dogg and production from Kaytranada. However it’s not the song that’s in question, but the video.

The video depicts a cop and a citizen as a clown, in the beginning of the video, the cop ends up shooting the citizen. The part in question is towards the end where someone has dressed as President Donald Trump in clown makeup and Snoop Dogg proceeds to shoot the doppelganger with a fake cartoony gun. Earlier this morning President Trump fired back a rebuttal at the West Coast artist claiming Snoop has a ‘failing career’.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

That being said Snoop Dogg has successfully won over 20 awards in his musical career including the BET Award for Best Collaboration, an American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop artist, multiple Billboard awards and was even nominated for 17 Grammys.