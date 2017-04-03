There’s probably no better genre in music than country music. From Johnny Cash to Garth Brooks, some of America’s greatest songs have been country songs, and have come from some of America’s best artists. So you can see what great tunes and classics country music has blessed us with, We decided to put together a list of the top ten best country songs ever. Check them out, below. They’re in no particular order, of course.

10. “The Dance” (1989), Garth Brooks

What country music lover doesn’t know every word to “The Dance”? The infamous track was written and composed by Tony Arata, and recorded by Garth Brooks as the tenth and final track from his self-titled debut album in 1990. It is considered by many to be Brooks’ signature song. So much so that in a 2015 interview with Patrick Kielty of BBC Radio 2, Brooks credited the back to back success of both “The Dance” and its follow-up “Friends In Low Places” for his phenomenal success.

At the opening of the music video, Brooks explains that the song is written with a double meaning. It is a love song about the end of a passionate relationship, and a story of someone dying because of something he believes in, after a moment of glory.

9. “Amazed” (1999), Lonestar

“Amazed” is a song written by Marv Green, Aimee Mayo, and Chris Lindsey. The first version of the song was recorded by the American country music group Lonestar, whose version was released in March 1999 as the second single from their 1999 album Lonely Grill.

Lonestar’s version is their longest-lasting number one single and biggest hit, spending eight weeks at the top of the Billboard country chart. The song’s touching and adorable lyrics, instantly made it every couple’s “song” making it one of the best love tunes in the 90s.

8. “Don’t Take The Girl” (1994), Tim McGraw

There’s probably no other country music song that’s more touching than Tim McGraw’s “Don’t Take The Girl.” The song tells the story of two young lovers dealing with difficult scenarios at three different stages in their lives. In each situation, the man does all he can to make sure different people “don’t take the girl.”

In the first verse, the young man, named Johnny, is eight years old, about to go on a fishing trip with his father. A young, unnamed girl, apparently Johnny’s age, is also present, with a fishing pole in her hand. Johnny doesn’t want the girl to come fishing with them. So he begs his father to, “take any boy in the world / Daddy please, don’t take the girl”.

The song’s second verse finds Johnny and the girl ten years later, now as teenagers. The two have since fallen in love and are now dating. As Johnny and his girlfriend are on a date at the movies, they encounter a robber with a gun. The robber grabs the girl and tells Johnny to give in to his demands. Johnny surrenders his money, wallet, credit cards, a watch that his grandfather gave him, and even his car keys so that the girl would be safe.

Verse three takes place five years after the second verse. At this point, Johnny and the girl are now married and expecting their first child, and the girl is eventually rushed to the hospital to have her baby delivered. The baby is safely delivered, but the doctor informs Johnny that his wife is “fading fast.” Johnny then collapses to his knees and prays to God that his wife survives, even asking that his own life is taken instead of his wife’s as long as she’s okay.

The song ends with a repeat of the opening line of the song: “Johnny’s daddy was taking him fishin’ when he was eight years old” leaving the listener with the impression that the cycle has begun to repeat itself.

“Don’t Take The Girl” was released in March 1994 as the second single from his album Not a Moment Too Soon. The song was McGraw’s fifth single overall and his first number-one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.

7. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (1971), John Denver

Sometimes poems turn into the best songs. Really.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” was written by Bill Danoff, Taffy Nivert and John Denver. It was derived from a poem written in a letter to them by their friend, John Albert Fitzgerald who was residing in West Virginia at the time. It was first included on Denver’s 1971 breakout album, Poems, Prayers & Promises.

The song quickly became one of Denver’s most popular and beloved songs, his signature song and is still very popular around the world. It has continued to sell, with over a million digital copies sold in the United States. The song also has a prominent status as an iconic symbol of West Virginia, which it describes as “almost Heaven.” It has been played at the funeral memorial for U.S. Senator Robert Byrd in July 2010, and in March 2014, it became the official state anthem of West Virginia. In 2016, President Donald Trump used the song as his entrance during a rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

6. “Love Without End, Amen” (1990), George Strait

When you think of the best of George Strait, we’re pretty sure this song will come to mind. “Love Without End, Amen” is a song written by Aaron Barker, and it was released in April 1990 as the lead-off single from his album Livin’ It Up.

The song is a tune about a singer recalling being sent home one day from school for fighting when he was a child, and he tells his father what had happened, expecting punishment from his father. Instead, his father tells him that fathers always love their children and that such love is a “love without end, Amen.”

In the second verse, the singer has now become a father, and he had no doubt that his son was “just like (his) father’s son”, and he passes his father’s secret on to his son.

In the third and final verse, the singer dreams that he has died and is standing outside the gates of Heaven. When he has doubts if he will enter or not due to bad choices he has made in his life, a Voice from the “Other Side” reiterates the words His Father once said to Him, illustrating the ultimate “love without end.”

5. “Remember When” (2003), Alan Jackson

A “best of” country music list couldn’t be complete without an Alan Jackson song. While he’s had numbers of hits, his song “Remember When” sticks out to many the most because of it’s touching lyrics, that reminisces about his life.

The song was released in October 2003 as the second and final single from Jackson’s compilation album, Greatest Hits Volume II. The tune spent two weeks at number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in February 2004.

In “Remember When”, Jackson looks back on his life with his wife. He describes their love from their first time together, through raising their children, and describes how he and his wife will “remember when” the children were young after they are grown. Billboard called the single “the most poignant, well-written country song to hit the format in a long time.

4. “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” (1978), Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” is a country music song first recorded by Ed Bruce. It was written by him and wife Patsy Bruce. His version of the song appears on his 1976 self-titled album for United Artists Records.

Although not the original recording, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson covered the song on their 1978 duet album, Waylon & Willie. Their rendition peaked at number one in March 1978, spending four weeks atop the country music charts. It also reached 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, and won the 1979 Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. Members of the Western Writers of America chose “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” as one of the Top 100 Western songs of all time.

3. “The Gambler” (1978), Kenny Rogers

“The Gambler” is a song written by Don Schlitz, recorded by several artists, most famously by American country music singer Kenny Rogers. Although recorded by other artists such as Johnny Cash, the song was released by Rogers in November 1978 as the title track from his album The Gambler which won him the Grammy award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 1980.

The song itself is a country music classic because it tells the story of a late-night meeting on a train “bound for nowhere” between the narrator and a man known only as the gambler. The gambler tells the narrator that he can tell he is down on his luck by the look in his eyes and offers him advice in exchange for his last swallow of whiskey. After the gambler takes the drink (and a cigarette), he gives the following advice:

“You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away, know when to run. You never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table, there’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealin’s done.”

2. “Jolene” (1974), Dolly Parton

When you think of “the best of country music,” Dolly Parton’s name definitely comes up. Not only did she pen and record the hit “I Will Always Love You,” but her song “Jolene” is easily one of the best country songs, too.

Parton released “Jolene” in October 1973 as the first single and title track from her album of the same name. The song was ranked number 217 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in 2004. According to Parton, “Jolene” is the song most-recorded by other artists of all the songs she has written.

“Jolene” is unique simply because of it tells the tale of a woman confronting Jolene, a stunningly beautiful woman, who she believes is trying to steal away her lover and begging her “please don’t take my man.” Throughout the song, the woman implores Jolene, “please don’t take him just because you can.” According to Parton, the song was inspired by a red-headed bank clerk who flirted with her husband Carl Dean at his local bank branch around the time they were newly married. In an interview, she also revealed that Jolene’s name and appearance are based on that of a young fan who came on stage for her autograph.

1. “I Walk The Line” (1957), Johnny Cash

Although this list is in no particular order, “I Walk The Line” could easily really be number one on a “best of country” list. The song was written and recorded in 1956 by Johnny Cash. It became Cash’s first number one hit on the Billboard charts and was also the title song for a 1970 film.

The unique chord progression for the song was reportedly inspired by backward playback of guitar runs on Cash’s tape recorder while he was in the Air Force stationed in Germany. Later in a telephone interview, Cash stated, “I wrote the song backstage one night in 1956 in Gladewater, Texas. I was newly married at the time, and I suppose I was laying out my pledge of devotion.”

After the writing of the song Cash had a discussion with fellow performer Carl Perkins who encouraged him to adopt “I Walk the Line” as the song title. Cash originally intended the song as a slow ballad, but producer Sam Phillips preferred a faster version, which Cash grew to like.

The song’s lyrics refer to marital fidelity, personal responsibility, and avoiding temptation and criminal behavior. The song is included in “The 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”, a permanent exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked the song at #30 on their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

