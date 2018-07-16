8 Best Prime Day Music & Audio Deals (2018)

What better time to get some new audio equipment, than with Prime Day music deals on Amazon? As a musician, you know there are truly amazing savings on this shopping holiday.

I’ve put together a list of the best music deals on Prime Day. And boy, let me tell you–there are some truly incredible savings going on.

Whether you’re a fan of music, love to attend music festivals, or are a musician yourself, this post covers all-of-the-above.

It’s broken down into the following sections:

Each title starts off with the savings, so you know how much scratch you’re keeping in your pocket. And, each section is set-up by price, with the best Prime Day deal in the first spot, and the not-quite-as-high-in-savings in the last slot.

Of course, there are plenty of other Prime Day savings out there. So, if you love to attend music festivals, be sure to check out these Amazon outdoor gear deals.

No more wondering what are the best Prime Day music deals. Cue the lights, drop the curtain, and scroll down to see these amazing audio deals on Amazon.

Music deals on Prime Day are a-plenty. Whether you’re a current musician, or simply looking to become one, you’ll find all of the best musical instrument deals here.

1. $79 Off Jasmine 6 String S35 Acoustic Guitar

One of the best things about deals on musical instruments on Prime Day, is they’re not just for current musicians.

Instead, there are loads of practically-steals for the newbie to the world of music. After all, who wants to drop a paycheck on something they’re just learning?

Luckily, this deal mitigates that cash drain. In fact, you’ll have a brand new guitar and set-up for under-$120. How awesome is that?

Built for beginners, this S-35 model creates a big, bold sound. In fact, the sound’s so powerful, it far surpasses its dollar-value.

Whether you choose to learn classical guitar or prefer some hardcore rock-and-roll, with this guitar, you’ll strum beautiful sounds in no time.

Aside from the full-size dreadnought guitar, you’ll also receive:

A Matrix clip-on tuner

A strap

Dunlop picks

A guitar bag

Set of Martin Strings

With this Amazon music deal, you’re literally set from the get-go. All you need is to add in is some sheet music, and you’ll soon be playing a tune you love.

Learning a music instrument is a popular hobby, and Prime Day’s a popular shopping day. Don’t delay, and miss out. Snag your new love before time runs out.

Price: $119 (40 percent off MSRP)

2. $40 Off Blue Yeti USB Microphone

When it comes to musical instruments, there’s a good chance most people think about guitars, drums, or pianos. But, there’s one often-forgotten instrument we all own: Our voice.

What’s a vocal artist to do when it comes to Amazon’s holiday? You look for Prime Day music deals that focus on recording equipment!

Well, you don’t have to look any further than the Blue Yeti USB microphone. This bad boy is everything you could ever want in an audio accessory.

Thanks to a tri-capsule array (three condenser capsules), it can record in almost any situation or environment.

And you’re not stuck recording the same way. It has multiple-pattern selection: Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo.

You have complete control over this baby, with a mute button and zero-latency headphone output. This makes it ideal for vocals, other instruments, field recordings, and general conversation.

Plug it into any computer with Windows (10, 8, 8.1, 7, Vista, and XP) or Max OSX (10.4.11 or higher). It also requires a 64 MB minimum of RAM.

Start recording today, before the times runs out on this deal.

Prefer a different color? Choose from 10 other ones including red, silver, and lunar gray.

Price: $89 (31 percent off MSRP)

A pair of quality headphones doesn’t come cheap. Luckily, there are tons of earbud and headphone deals on Prime Day. Whether they’re for work or play, you’ll find the best deals here.

3. $175 Off Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones

If you own an iPhone or Android, you know the pain that’s associated with their proprietary headphones. They SUCK.

Sure, Apple has worked to engineer a pair that works well…but they usually fit weird, and aren’t built for people with “normal size” ears. Don’t get me started on Android’s poor accessories.

If you already have a set of headphones you love on-hand, just plug them in and go. But there’s a good chance you don’t…which is why you’re reading this list in the first place.

That’s where the Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones. Manufactured by a company you already love, so you know you’re purchasing a high-quality product.

Nowadays, headphones are built for more than just listening to music. Instead, most include noise-cancelling properties.

This is because you’re not popping in some tunes just to enjoy them. No, there’s a good chance you’re traveling, working, or just need it to be quiet.

These Bose headphones have an incredible reduction in the amount of noice you hear when wearing them. The world quite literally changes, as you place them over your ears.

These babies are designed to improve the quality of sound, increase your level of comfort while wearing them, and be more compact, for ease of travel.

Every single note or spoken word is crisp and clear, providing a powerful, balanced listening experience. Heck, even flying on a plane is more enjoyable with these bad boys.

And you’re not stuck using old-school audio controls. Instead, you control music and incoming calls with an in-line microphone, which allows you to work on-the-go.

Regardless of where you use them, you’re in for an incredible musical affair. But don’t delay, this deal will be gone tomorrow.

Price: $125 (58 percent off MSRP)

4. $119 Off Fender FXA5 Professional In-Ear Monitor Headphones

As a musician, you understand the importance of having a solid pair of headphones. In fact, they’re so necessary, you’re pretty much SOL without them.

Skimping on your in-hear headphones is a big no-no. Your sound quality truly matters, when it comes to hearing yourself play.

Fender, as you know, creates some of the best guitars on the planet. In the same breath, they also produce some of the best music accessories out there.

These FXA5 Professional In-Ear Monitor Headphones complete any musician’s audio set-up. They’re engineered specifically for the profession.

Featuring a dual-balanced armature array, they also have a groove-tuned bass port. Together, they produce exceptional sound quality.

Unlike most comparable in-ear headphones, these babies fit about 95% of ears, allowing you to truly customize your listening experience.

With a frequency of 19 – 21 kHZ, they produce lifelike sound reproduction. Plus it pumps out 120 dB at 1mW sensitivity, to create distortion-free audio.

In addition to this solid set of ear buds, you’ll also receive:

An 1/8- to 1/4-inch adapter

SureSeal tips

A cleaning tool

A cable

Whether you’re practicing at home or performing in front of a crowd, these bad boys eliminate up-to-22 dB of ambient noise. In a crowded setting, they also protect your ears from any extraneous loud noises.

Take your performances from meh to AMAZING with this soon-to-be-gone Prime Day audio deal.

Available in other models.

Price: $180.87 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. $101 Off Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones

If you’re an audiophile or music connoisseur, you understand the necessity of a solid pair of headphones.

Unfortunately, said headphones can cost an arm-and-a-leg, if you want a truly crisp sound quality. What’s person to do?

Take advantage of Prime Day music deals, of course. There’s no shortage of savings on amazing pairs of headphones.

While there are tons of incredible deals available, sometimes you just feel comfortable going with a brand you already know, like Sony.

Luckily, there’s a deal on one of my favorite pairs: The Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones.

By purchasing a brand you already know and love, you don’t have to question the quality. This noise-cancelling pair adapt to your environment, with One Push AINC–this technology analyzes your surroundings, and adjusts accordingly.

You know how annoying it is to constantly have to charge your ear buds? These bad boys have an impressive battery life of up-to-35-hours.

Moreover, they have quick-charging qualities, allowing you to juice-up-and-go, without missing a beat. Pun fully-intended.

Thanks to NFC One-Touch technology, you can easily stream music on other nearby devices via blue tooth.

If you prefer to use your headphones for more than just listening to music, you’re in luck. A built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls, and it works with your voice-assist devices.

Download the accompanied app, and you have the ability to customize your sound. It’s available on both Android and Apple phones.

Should you choose not to listen to music, and instead take advantage of the noise-canceling qualities, you’ll have up-to-50-hours of quiet, when you use a wired connection.

I’ve yet to see another Prime Day deal on headphones that remotely comes close to this one. It could easily sell out in hours–make sure you get yours, before it’s too late.

Not a big fan of black audio accessories? It’s also available in an eye-catching blue.

Price: $98 (51 percent off MSRP)

Sound quality is of the utmost importance. We’ve already covered personal sound, with the headphones above. Now it’s time to find the best Prime Day deals on speakers.

6. $126 Off Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System

As far as deals on speakers go, you better go big, or go home. Nobody wants a paltry 10% off something. No–they want $100+ off.

One of the best things about Prime Day music deals is the sheer availability and number of add-ons. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, you’re probably not looking hard enough.

With that being said, the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System is hands-down, one of the best Prime Day audio deals.

Every single tiny, little detail is clear, thanks to the Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks. The subwoofer slams at an impressive 165-watts. Together, they produce sound the way recording studios intended.

As far as the speakers go, though, hang onto your horses the first time you give them a try. The speakers themselves produce cinema-quality sound. Measuring four-inches x 67-inches wide, they’re equipped with proper wall-mounting gear.

They deliver a continuous output of 500-watts. But, they can go up to a whopping 1,000-watts, under certain conditions; that’s some seriously slamming bass.

Unlike other models on the market, these babies connect up-to-six-devices, like your laptop, MP3 player, TV, game console, and more.

Controlling your listening experience has never been easier, thanks to a wireless remote and compact control console.

System requirements:

Any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack

RCA

Six-channel direct

Digital coaxial or optical input

Regardless of your taste in music, you’ll be pleased as punch with your Prime Day speaker purchase. This deal’s here for a short time. Get it before it’s gone.

Price: $272.40 (32 percent off MSRP)

7. $30 Off Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

As far as speakers go, there are a number of names that probably come to mind. Sony’s on the list. How about Bose?

Definitely, my friend. You know you’re purchasing a high-quality, crisp sound, when you opt to purchase a Bose product.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Bose SoundLine Micro Bluetooth Speaker is on the list of the best Prime Day audio deals.

For its size, this bad boy produces absolutely unmatched bass, and balanced, crisp sound. Whether you choose to use it inside or outdoors, your ears will be graced with some of the clearest beats on the planet.

Unlike most comparable speakers, you’re looking at a waterproof model…from the inside-out. That means if it gets rained on, a drink spilled on it, or knocked in the pool, it’s all-good.

Moreover, the exterior is built-to-last. So if you’re rough with your audio accessories, you don’t need to worry. This guy resists scratches, dents, and cracks.

Instead of leaving your phenomenal sound at home, you can bring this unit with you. “Portable” might as well be its middle name.

On top of that, it comes with a tear-resistant strap, for easy travel. Attach it to your handlebars, backpack, and more.

With each charge, you’ll have up-to-six-hours of play-time. It pairs wirelessly, with an impressive 30-foot range.

Prefer to use Siri or another voice assistant? You can do so, in addition to taking calls, thanks to a built-in speaker.

However you choose to listen, grab the best speaker under-$75 before it goes back up in price.

Also available in blue and black.

Price: $69 (30 percent off MSRP)

Music deals on Prime Day aren’t limited to physical products. Instead, there are Amazon streaming services that are amazing and are discounted heavily. Take advantage here.

8. 66% Off of Audible Memberships

When it comes to Prime Day audio deals, it’s important to remember that not everything is centered around music.

In fact, about 25% of people are auditory learners. That means they do best when they hear something, rather than read or watch it.

If you’re one of these people, or someone who simply enjoys listening in general, then you should seriously consider an Audible subscription.

Audible is a streaming service that allows users to listen to audio books, with the convenience of your phone.

Normally, it’s $14.95/month. But with this fantastic Prime Day music deal, you can get this subscription for just $4.95/month–that’s a whopping 66% savings.

With the subscription, you can listen to your books anywhere. It’s totally ad-free, and you can listen off-line. That means your listening will never be interrupted again. (Ok, it might be interrupted, but not by any annoying ads!)

Each month, you’ll receive a credit for any book, regardless of price. If you want more-than-one-book-a-month, Prime members receive an additional 30% savings on all-titles.

There are just times when you pick out a book that’s plain awful. With Audible, you can easily exchange anything for free, at any time.

Should you choose to cancel your subscription, you’ll still have access to all titles in your library.

As a bibliophile, you’d be silly not to jump on this incredible Amazon music deal on Prime Day. Get it it before you’re stuck paying full-price.

Price: $4.95/Month (66 percent off MSRP)

