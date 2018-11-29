Corey Taylor Confirms Slipknot Recording New Album in January

Corey Taylor, frontman of Slipknot, confirmed in a Twitter thread started by Loudwire’s Graham Hartmann, that Slipknot will definitely be entering the studio in January to record their sixth studio album.

Slipknot recently announced that they will be releasing a new album sometime in summer, 2019, with the promise that the material on the album will be really intense and heavy, according to Metal Hammer. The band then surprised fans on Halloween by dropping a new single from the upcoming album titled “All Out Life.” Check out the music video for the new single below.

Now that Taylor is wrapping up his tour with band Stone Sour, the Slipknot frontman told HEAVY Podcast Interviews that he would be focusing on Slipknot throughout 2019. In the aforementioned Twitter thread, Taylor confirmed that Slipknot would begin recording in January.

Taylor responded to a fan who referenced Loudwire’s “Rockers Predict New Tool Album Release” video, where Taylor picked January 2020 as his official guess for the release of Tool’s newest album. However, thinking the fan was referring to Slipknot’s next album, Taylor laid out the band’s plan for the fan in the Twitter thread:

Graham quickly cleared up what the fan was referencing, writing: “Thanks for the reply @CoreyTalorRock, but I think [the fan] is talking about the New Tool Album predictions we did. The calendar!”

Taylor responded: “AHHHHHH. My apologies!! Yes – THAT I DID SAY. I look forward to being proven wrong!”

The small miscommunication between Taylor and the fan turned out to be a blessing for the rest of us, as he confirmed that Slipknot is most definitely starting to record in January and that we have a new album to look forward to mid-year.

Taylor says the new album is “one of the darkest chapters in Slipknot’s history — it’s that good. It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s fierce, it’s angry and it’s real, it’s raw as hell and it’s gonna be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life right now.”

Taylor is holding true on his promise that Slipknot’s newest music is going to be reminiscent of Iowa’s days, after surprise-dropping “All Out Life” via Zane Lowe’s World Record show on Beats 1 on Apple Music. According to Metal Injection, Taylor spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the new track, stating: “Everybody talks about toxic masculinity and toxic fandom these days. For me, it’s more about this toxic idea that unless something came out 10 minutes ago, it’s not any good, and that bothers me.”

So get ready for an intense, heavy new Slipknot album next summer! In the meantime, check out the lyrics to their newest song below:

[Verse 1]

What a world, the horizon

It’s coming like a hell-bent killing machine

Can’t afford to be the goddamn wreckage

Burn it all again at a million degrees

Calling all the adamant upper-level

Undefeated counterfeit cunts with a reason to fear

Throw away all the meaningless shit that’s clinging

The enemy is here, I said stop

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Give it to 3

I’m going to show you how to do it if you know what I mean

One by one against, give me the name

All you shiny pretty never-wills ruined the game

You hold all the keys so the chains shouldn’t hold you

I know you heard me, I fucking told you

[Chorus]

Old does not mean dead

New does not mean best

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine

Kill does not mean die

We are not your kind

No excuses

I challenge you to all-out fucking life

[Verse 2]

Drop that shit and put it on a pedestal

Children are afraid of the gods

Raise your hands and show me what’s impossible

That makes us even, never tell me the odds

What a bore, getting stuck in a metaphor

I don’t want to go to sleep

I need a breakdown quick in negotiations

Get it all together and remember to seethe, stop

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Give it to 3

I’m going to show you how to do it if you know what I mean

Drive by violence, more of the same

I can see where you’re going and I’m really ashamed

Do you think when you act or just act like you’re thinking?

I got to know now, you better tell me

[Chorus]

Old does not mean dead

New does not mean best

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine

Kill does not mean die

We are not your kind

I challenge you to all-out life

[Interlude]

We are gathered here today to get it right

Repeat after me:

“I will not celebrate mediocrity

I will not worship empty shells

I will not listen to worthless noises

I will not subject myself to selected predictable choices

My time, my attention

My quality should not be bought and sold

For convenience’s sake, ever!”

[Refrain]

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

[Chorus]

Old does not mean dead (Hey!)

New does not mean best (Hey!)

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine (Mine!)

Kill does not mean die (Die!)

Pay attention

It’s gonna be a while ’til I really feel alright

Old does not mean dead (Hey!)

New does not mean best (Hey!)

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine (Mine!)

Kill does not mean die (Die!)

We are not your kind

No excuses

I challenge you to all-out fucking life

[Outro]

All-out life

Yeah

I challenge you to all-out fucking life

Yeah

(Live! Live! Live! Life!)