LISTEN: Eminem Drops New 11-Minute Freestyle Entitled ‘Kick Off’

There’s no denying that Eminem is one of the best emcees to ever pick up a mic in the history of hip-hop. And even though some hip-hop purists may believe that Em might have lost his touch in recent years, he’s reminded us why he’s one of GOATs with the recent release of surprise album, Kamakize.

Now, with a day filled with praise for Meek Mill‘s album, Championships, Earl Sweatshirt‘s musical offering, Some Rap Songs, and The Alchemist‘s latest EP, Bread, shaking up the musical realm– Em has decided to drop some bars for the masses to indulge in a newly released 11-minute freestyle entitled “Kick Off”. Check out Eminem’s latest piece of musical content in the video above.

“Kick Off” was recorded and performed live at the Shelter at St. Andrew’s in Detroit, Michigan. The visual offering features Em doing what he does best in a room full of kegs while dropping the names of his mentors Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as well as notable celebrities like Lacie Peterson and Reese Witherspoon.

Eminem’s most notable bars come in the form of him referencing the 2017 Manchester concert bombing that occurred during an Ariana Grande concert, resulting in the untimely deaths of 22 concertgoers. In the 11-minute freestyle, Em raps the following,

“Seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving Detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region I’m not gonna finish that for obvious reasons.”

Eminem usually doesn’t disappoint when it comes to his freestyle game and in the midst of such an amazing year in hip-hop, Em once again lets us know why he will forever be a staple in the culture.

