‘Baby Just Go Outside’: Parody Song Emphasizes Consent

Baby Just Go Outside,” a parody of the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” which has been shrouded in controversy this holiday season in light of the #MeToo movement, has been updated to emphasize consent and make the song more radio-friendly, following its ban from several stations.

Radio station WDOK removed the song from airwaves this holiday season after it said listeners voiced concern about the song’s predatory undertones, and several other stations across the country quickly followed suit. Star 102.1 in Cleveland was one of the first in the country to pull the song from its airwaves, saying they felt the lyrics were “inappropriate in today’s environment,” according to FOX8 Cleveland.

The Holderness Family, known for their viral videos, parodied the song to make it more tongue-in-cheek and less offensive to those who feel the original song had violent undertones. Check out the video below.

The song includes new lyrics, with the man encouraging the woman to leave when she wants to, claiming he understands consent and that she is completely free to do whatever she likes because “no means no.”

Woman: “I really can’t stay,”

Man: “Ok, you’re free to go.”

Woman: “I’ve got to go away.”

Man: “Understood – no means no!”

Woman: “This evening has been …”

Man: “…Super appropriate.”

Woman: “…so very nice.”

Man: “…but I do understand consent.”

The original song, which was written in the 1940’s, includes a woman singing that she has to leave a man’s house as he continues pressuring her to stay. The song makes a yearly comeback, as it’s considered a classic holiday song, although this year it made headlines for all the wrong reasons in wake of the #MeToo movement.

Many have argued against the song, claiming the original version promotes rape, keeping a woman in a house against her will, and hints at drugging the woman after she asks “say, what’s in this drink?” However, supporters argue that when the song was written 70 years ago, it had a different meaning.

“When the song was written in 1944, it was a different time, but now while reading it, it seems very manipulative and wrong,” wrote Glenn Anderson, one of the station’s hosts, in a post on the WDOK website. “The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”

However, “Baby It’s Cold Outside” has been a source of debate for the past few years, according to USA Today. Many argue it displays key signs of rape culture:

“Even if the intentions aren’t sinister, it’s simply exhausting to be a woman in that situation,” wrote USA TODAY’s Mary Nahorniak. “In the original score, the male part is written as a ‘wolf’ and the woman as a ‘mouse’ – that speaks volumes about male predatory behavior. Many women know what it’s like to feel trapped by a man, whether emotionally or physically. In those situations, it doesn’t matter how it began or why she wants to leave, it only matters that she wants to go, now.”

You can read the lyrics to the original song below:

(I really can’t stay) But, baby, it’s cold outside

(I’ve got to go away) But, baby, it’s cold outside

(This evening has been) Been hoping that you’d drop in

(So very nice) I’ll hold your hands they’re just like ice (My mother will start to worry) Beautiful, what’s your hurry

(My father will be pacing the floor) Listen to the fireplace roar

(So really I’d better scurry) Beautiful, please don’t hurry

(Well, maybe just half a drink more) Put some records on while I pour (The neighbors might think) Baby, it’s bad out there

(Say what’s in this drink) No cabs to be had out there

(I wish I knew how) Your eyes are like starlight now

(To break this spell) I’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell (I ought to say no, no, no, sir) Mind if I move in closer

(At least I’m gonna say that I tried) What’s the sense of hurting my pride

(I really can’t stay) Baby, don’t hold out

[Both] Baby, it’s cold outside (I simply must go) But, baby, it’s cold outside

(The answer is no) But, baby, it’s cold outside

(The welcome has been) How lucky that you dropped in

(So nice and warm) Look out the window at the storm (My sister will be suspicious) Gosh your lips look delicious

(My brother will be there at the door) Waves upon a tropical shore

(My maiden aunt’s mind is vicious) Gosh your lips are delicious

(But maybe just a cigarette more) Never such a blizzard before (I got to get home) But, baby, you’d freeze out there

(Say lend me a coat) It’s up to your knees out there

(You’ve really been grand) I thrill when you touch my hand

(But don’t you see) How can you do this thing to me (There’s bound to be talk tomorrow) Think of my life long sorrow

(At least there will be plenty implied) If you caught pneumonia and died

(I really can’t stay) Get over that hold out [Both] Baby, it’s cold outside

What are your thoughts on the original song? Do you believe the song is outdated and perpetuates rape culture, or do you feel that people are being too sensitive? What do you think about the Holderness parody?

