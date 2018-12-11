Breaking Benjamin Announce 2019 North American Tour Dates

Breaking Benjamin announced their 2019 headline arena tour today, kicking off the North American tour on March 15 in Saginaw, Michigan. The band will be featuring support by Skillet, Asking Alexandria, and Underoath, among others, on select dates.

Additionally, the band will be releasing the official music video for “Tourniquet,” a single from their newest album Ember, on Friday, December 14. Ember debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and has produced two No. 1 rock radio hits, including singles “Red Cold River” and “Torn In Two,” marking the band’s eighth and ninth No. 1 singles to date, according to Blabbermouth.

In a recent interview with the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station, Breaking Benjamin frontman Benjamin Burnley said that Ember is one of the group’s heaviest albums so far. “There’s things that we have on all BREAKING BENJAMIN albums that are heavy, and I think we just a little bit more of that side of it on this album,” he explained. “And there’s really light things too — there’s a song called ‘The Dark Of You’ that’s really, really mellow and chill. But I think that it’s just whatever the song calls for.”

You can read the full clip below:

He continued: “These guys that I have [in the band] now, when I did ‘Dark Before Dawn’ [2015], which is the last album, I had that about 95 percent written when I got them onboard; I wrote that mostly on my hiatus — when I took that hiatus. And so when they came into the band, it was kind of already done. There was a few things that they contributed on, but for the most part, it was done. And ‘Ember’ is the first album that they were there from the very start — when there was no material — so they all contributed a lot more to it. There were songs that I don’t even know how to play, ’cause I didn’t write the music; I just wrote the vocals and the lyrics, and they helped with the lyrics too, and some of the melodies and all that. So I was really able to kind of just take a step back — gladfully, because I had done most of the work, if not all of the work, on all of the BREAKING BENJAMIN albums before. And I’m ready — I always was; I just didn’t really have anybody that I was playing with that was like-minded writers.” Benjamin added: “I mean, I’ve always played with some really, really amazing musicians, but a musician and a writer are two totally different things, and we just didn’t really mesh too well. These guys will send me an entire song that’s done, with no vocals — and sometimes with vocals — but the whole thing is done, from the start to the finish, and all I have to do is either put my own lyrics or vocals on it, or whatever. And it’s really awesome to just have that; I’ve never had that before — I’ve never heard a whole song. I’ve only heard, like, ‘Here’s this riff.’ And all I would do is, I would have a song already, and the riff would be in the same… it would fit in there, if I just took mine out and put that in there, so that’s what I used to do. I don’t really consider that writing together; I just consider it taking a piece out and putting another piece in. So this time around, I think it’s a little heavier, because that’s where that music that they came up with sort of took me.”

Artist pre-sale begins December 11 at 10 a.m. EST, unlocking with the password “EMBER2019,” according to Blabbermouth. VIP pre-sale and Citi pre-sale will begin on December 11 at 12 p.m. EST, and all local pre-sales will begin on December 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale will begin on December 14 at 10 a.m. local time for most dates.

BREAKING BENJAMIN spring 2019 tour dates:

Mar. 15 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Mar. 18 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center #

Mar. 20 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

Mar. 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Mar. 23 – La Crosse, WI – La Crosse Center Arena

Mar. 25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Mar. 27 – Sioux City, IA – Tyson Events Center

Mar. 29 – Mankato, MN – Verizon Center

Mar. 31 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

Apr. 02 – Rapid City, SD – Barnett Arena #

Apr. 05 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

Apr. 07 – Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

Apr. 08 – Billings, MT – Rimrock Auto Arena

Apr. 10 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center

The first 10 tour dates will include support by Skillet, Underoath and Fight the Fury. April 5 will see Underoath and Diamante joining Breaking Benjamin as support, and the following two shows will also feature Asking Alexandria. The last show, set for April 10 in Kennewick, WA, will only have Asking Alexandria and Diamante, as Underoath will no longer be touring with the band.

Note: The two dates that include the # symbol: ticket sales begins Friday, December 21 at 10 a.m. local time.