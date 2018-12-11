Dave Grohl Performs 23-Minute ‘Play’ Live In Asheville [VIDEO]

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman and recent brisket entrepreneur, performed his 23-minute instrumental “Play” live for the first time ever on December 8 during Warren Haynes’s 30th annual “Christmas Jam” at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Grohl was joined by members of Queens of the Stone Age, Jane’s Addiction and producer Greg Kurstin. Grohl played the drums while Queens of the Stone Age’s Alain Johannes and Jason Falkner played guitar. Laundry Room Studios’ Barrett Jones also joined in on guitar, alongside Kurstin on keyboards, Jane’s Addiction Chris Chaney on bass and Foo Fighters collaborator Drew Hester on percussion, according to Blabbermouth.

Can't wait to #PLAY with these guys tomorrow night! LOOK OUT ASHEVILLE! Dave Grohl: drums

Greg Kurstin: keyboards

Alain Johannes: guitar

Jason Falkner: guitar

Barrett Jones: guitar

Chris Chaney: bass

Drew Hester: percussion pic.twitter.com/4Q93rDNIxe — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 7, 2018

“Play” was first featured in a two-part documentary of the same name that ended with Grohl performing the song on seven different instruments. According to Blabbermouth, Grohl created the project to showcase “the rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.” He played each of the pieces of the song on several instruments and then merged all of the videos of himself playing the song together.

“Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening.. and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out,” Grohl said of the piece.

Proceeds from “Christmas Jam” benefit the Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity. Check out a few clips of “Play” below:

Grohl recently ventured his talents outside of music, branched into BBQ’ing delicious briskets, launching a new project called Backbeat BBQ. He debuted his signature creations in November, serving a group of California firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire and taking his BBQ chops to the local fire station to cook some brisket for the men and women putting their lives on the line to contain the fires.

One firehouse in Calabasas shared a photo of Grohl with the firefighters and their families on Instagram. “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters,” the station wrote. “Thanks Dave! [The BBQ] was excellent!”

Grohl also took to Instagram to thank the firefighters and first responders, writing: “To all the heroes we met last night … thank you. It was an honor to cook for you.”

Grohl, often called the “nicest guy in rock,” also made headlines in October for another sweet moment after the Foo Fighters frontman invited a 10-year-old boy on stage during his October performance at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The boy shredded some Metallica with Grohl before Grohl gifted the Kansas City kid with his guitar, saying the tour was almost over so he might as well give him the instrument.

