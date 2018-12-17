Killswitch Engage & Parkway Drive Announce U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive have announced a 2019 U.S. co-headline tour called “Collapse the World.” The tour kicks off April 18 in San Francisco and runs through May 16 in Milwaukee, with After the Burial as support.

The bands sparked rumors of a co-headlining tour this past weekend as they were both announced for the Sunday date of “So What!? Music Festival” in Houston in April. They were also announced for April’s UFest in Phoenix, further fueling the rumors. So Killswitch Engage took to social media today to announce the rumors were indeed true.

“After having the pleasure of destroying stages all over Australia with the Parkway guys just over a month ago, we couldn’t be more stoked to share the stage with them once again, this time in the States,” said Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach. “Parkway Drive puts on an incredible live show and we are excited to combine forces and bring the energy every night to a town near you. I am absolutely certain fans of both bands are in for a hell of a time. This will be one for the memories for sure — let’s rage!”

“This co-headlining tour with Killswitch Engage is a landmark for Parkway Drive in North America,” said Parkway Drive’s frontman Winston McCall. “Having smashed our way across the land for over a decade now, it is a humbling and defining moment to be sharing this slot with true heavy metal icons and personal heroes. We have always aimed to maintain the highest standard of energy, connection and entertainment at our shows, a standard that has been set and maintained by KSE their entire career. The concept of how epic this tour will be is mind blowing to me. Bring on the insanity!”

Check out the tour dates below:

Apr. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

Apr. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Apr. 20 – Mesa, AZ – 98 KUPD – Ufest

Apr. 22 – Colorado Springs, CO – City Auditorium

Apr. 23 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

Apr. 24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 26 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Apr. 27 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Apr. 28 – Houston, TX – So What?! Music Festival

Apr. 30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

May 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 03 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome to Rockville

May 04 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

May 05 – Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium

May 07 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre

May 09 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

May 10 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

May 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

May 12 – Rockingham, NC – Epicenter

May 12 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

May 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club Stage

May 17-19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

Blabbermouth has a special ticket pre-sale which begins on Wednesday, December 19, and ends the following day. When prompted, type in the presale code “BBM2019” to access tickets before the general public.

Regular tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 21.

