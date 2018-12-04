[WATCH]: Behind the Scenes Footage of Slipknot’s ‘All Out Life’ Music Video

Behind the scenes footage of the making of Slipknot’s newest hit single “All Out Life” has emerged, showing percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan explaining to the crowd that they’re about to” open up the next chapter for Slipknot” by shooting the video.

In the footage, Clown thanks everyone for being there but tells them he can’t really give them much of an idea of what’s going to happen while shooting the music video.

“Today is the first day for Slipknot’s next thing, and it starts today with you guys,” he tells the crowd. “With that, I’m going to need your assistance to make something that’s going to help wake everyone else up.” Check out the behind the scenes video below.

Corey Taylor, frontman of Slipknot, confirmed in a Twitter thread started by Loudwire’s Graham Hartmann, that Slipknot will definitely be entering the studio in January to record their sixth studio album.

Taylor responded to a fan who referenced Loudwire’s “Rockers Predict New Tool Album Release” video, where Taylor picked January 2020 as his official guess for the release of Tool’s newest album. However, thinking the fan was referring to Slipknot’s next album, Taylor laid out the band’s plan for the fan in the Twitter thread:

No no- 2019. That’s what I said. Recording in Jan. Album out middle of 2019. — Sofa King Awesome (@CoreyTaylorRock) November 28, 2018

Graham quickly cleared up what the fan was referencing, writing: “Thanks for the reply @CoreyTalorRock, but I think [the fan] is talking about the New Tool Album predictions we did. The calendar!”

Taylor responded: “AHHHHHH. My apologies!! Yes – THAT I DID SAY. I look forward to being proven wrong!”

Slipknot recently announced that they will be releasing the new album sometime in summer, 2019, with the promise that the material on the album will be really intense and heavy, according to Metal Hammer. The band then surprised fans on Halloween by dropping “All Out Life.” Check out the full music video for the new single below.

Taylor says the new album is “one of the darkest chapters in Slipknot’s history — it’s that good. It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s fierce, it’s angry and it’s real, it’s raw as hell and it’s gonna be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life right now.”

Taylor is holding true on his promise that Slipknot’s newest music is going to be reminiscent of Iowa’s days, after surprise-dropping “All Out Life” via Zane Lowe’s World Record show on Beats 1 on Apple Music. According to Metal Injection, Taylor spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the new track, stating: “Everybody talks about toxic masculinity and toxic fandom these days. For me, it’s more about this toxic idea that unless something came out 10 minutes ago, it’s not any good, and that bothers me.”

